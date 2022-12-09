Georgia voters made the right decision in a crucial Senate race Tuesday that helped Democrats capture a 51-49 Senate majority.
Peach state voters chose Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a runoff election.
In November’s general election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the runoff.
This race should not have been close.
Warnock is qualified to be in Congress. Walker is unfit.
Warnock is the state’s first Black senator and the senior minister of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.
Warnock won a 2021 victory in a special election to serve out the remainder of GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. In his one year in office, Warnock has achieved a number of individual Senate accomplishments, including sponsoring legislation to cap insulin costs for Medicare patients and bipartisan deals on infrastructure and maternal health care.
Walker, 60, gave bizarre and meandering campaign speeches and faced accusations that he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions. He has suggested that he has worked as a law enforcement officer and had graduated college, though he has done neither. He inflated his business and academic records and offered vague policy proposals.
Walker was also forced to acknowledge during the campaign that he had fathered three children out of wedlock whom he had never before spoken about publicly. This contradicted his criticism of Black absentee fathers who don’t play an active role in their kids’ lives.
His ex-wife said Walker once held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. He has never denied those specifics and wrote of his violent tendencies in a 2008 memoir that attributed the behavior to mental illness.
On Tuesday, Georgia voters made the right decision in the final Senate contest in the country.
Walker was one of several Trump-backed candidates who failed to win in the midterms. The result is disappointing for Republicans who expected a red wave but fell short of retaking the Senate and only narrowly reclaimed the House majority.
Atlanta voter Tom Callaway told the Associated Press he voted for Republican Brian Kemp for governor in the Republican primary but he cast his ballot Tuesday for Warnock for Senate because he didn’t think “Herschel Walker has the credentials to be a senator.”
“I didn’t believe he had a statement of what he really believed in, or had a campaign that made sense,” Callaway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.