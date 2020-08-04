This summer, young people everywhere, including those in Philadelphia, cannot count on finding traditional part-time summer jobs, such as working in retail stores or restaurants. These are experiences that many adults look back on fondly. Not only did these early experiences help pay for necessities and non-necessities alike, they helped teach us responsibility and gave us the foundation for our future jobs.
Recognizing a need to fill this void, partners throughout Philadelphia worked hard the past three months to ensure that thousands of Philadelphia youth will have paid digital experiences this summer in lieu of traditional summer jobs.
Before the onset of COVID-19, never could we have anticipated needing to pivot our summer WorkReady program to primarily remote experiences. But we’re grateful that immediately following Mayor Jim Kenney’s stay-at-home order, we were able to move quickly with our partners to coordinate the best path forward.
Every sector of our city stepped up. The City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Works, private organizations like Bank of America, Citizens Bank, Comcast, Drexel University, Independence Blue Cross and PECO and many more, along with foundations and our WorkReady provider network of more than 80 non-profit partners banded together, recognizing that young people need these opportunities.
This is an incredible feat that deserves acknowledgment and demonstrates the power of collaboration — and I thank you, Philadelphia, for supporting the Philly Summer Jobs fund, for forging forward under difficult circumstances, and for being #STILLin4WorkReady.
One reason we were able to make this pivot quickly is because two years ago we began exploring digital options as a means of scaling our program. The early learnings informed our efforts to close the digital divide with the young people we serve.
While many traditional workforce development programs focus on skill building, many do not fully incorporate digital literacy into the curriculum. We realized this was something we needed to tackle, and we sought input from young people as well as the expertise of internet service providers who share a unique understanding of the importance of digital skills.
We then formed a partnership with the Aspen Institute and Comcast last year to address digital connectivity and invest in a digital literacy curricula and a digital learning platform that would help position program participants for the future. These partnerships were critical to laying a foundation that we expanded this year due to the impact of COVID-19.
Fast forward to today. One major lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic is that digital literacy skills and digital access are essential to participate in the modern workforce. Our young people deserve the opportunity to master new skills, and digital literacy and competence are required to connect and advance along many career pathways.
Now more than ever, it is critical to address the disparities in digital access across Philadelphia and support communities most in need. We need to use this summer to begin infusing digital literacy and access into youth programming to start preparing our young people for what the future of work will look like.
Collaboration among local organizations is absolutely necessary to find innovative solutions to this complex problem. I am hopeful, because I have never seen more organizations adapt and partner together so quickly to help find a path forward for our young people as I did in these unprecedentedly challenging past few months of the pandemic.
Maintaining this momentum as we continue working together will ensure that young Philadelphians have the access and the skills they need to thrive as they pursue their career paths. Coming together is how we will rise to the moment, creating a brighter future for our young people and Philadelphia.
