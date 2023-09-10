Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia in 2021. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member Police Department, resigns after three turbulent years at the helm and clashing views on her job performance.

