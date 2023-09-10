Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member Police Department, resigns after three turbulent years at the helm and clashing views on her job performance.
Mayor Jim Kenney appointed Outlaw to the position in February 2020. She was recruited from Portland, Oregon, where she was the first African-American woman to head that city’s police force.
Outlaw took on a difficult job during challenging times.
She had to guide one of the country’s largest police forces through pandemic lockdowns, protests and frequent turmoil over race and policing.
Outlaw had to quickly oversee the city’s safety as protests broke out in Philadelphia and across the country after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020.
Tensions escalated between Philadelphia police and the public when mostly peaceful protesters who shut down a major city expressway were met with tear gas and rubber bullets. The city council issued a statement calling the police response “brutal,” “excessive” and “unacceptable,” but Outlaw initially defended the strategy. The city later paid a $9.25 million settlement to hundreds of protesters.
Later that year, police were criticized again when a young Black man named Walter Wallace Jr., who had a history of mental illness and was brandishing a knife outside his home, was shot and killed within seconds of police arriving to the scene. Outlaw bemoaned the lack of mental health services while pledging the department would do better.
Tensions between Philadelphia police and the public arose again last month, when the department had to backtrack to say that a man who was killed by an officer who had stopped him for erratic driving had neither lunged at police with a knife nor exited the car, as police officials initially claimed. Outlaw moved to fire the officer for insubordination and other alleged policy violations in the Aug. 14 death of Eddie Irizarry.
Outlaw’s resignation comes just a few months before the end of Kenney’s tenure and as the rates of homicides and other crimes have become a major issue in the race to replace him.
Like many U.S. cities, Philadelphia has seen a sharp increase in homicides over the last few years, setting a modern-day record in 2021 with 562 homicides that year. Homicides declined slightly in 2022 and advocates have said they are on track to decrease further this year.
Outlaw had a hard time combating the narrative that she was not doing enough to reduce crime, with an understaffed police force and an often listless mayor and while sometimes clashing with progressive District Attorney Larry Krasner, who had a different view on law enforcement.
Outlaw sought a greater focus on illegal gun possession to reduce shootings, while Krasner downplayed the correlation and wanted to focus on the actual shootings.
She also had the difficult task of trying to make changes within the department with an entrenched Fraternal Order of Police, the police union representing current and retired officers that has been in many instances resistant to reform.
How well Outlaw did depends on who you ask.
Several of the Democratic candidates running in the mayoral primary, civil liberties advocates and police reform activists criticized her performance, while others praised her.
“Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for 3½ years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” said Kenney, who has named First Deputy John M. Stanford Jr. as interim police commissioner.
Other local leaders also gave positive reviews for Outlaw after she announced her departure as police commissioner on Tuesday.
Credited with reducing the number of illegal guns on the city’s streets, Outlaw thanked the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law-enforcement agencies for their role helping the department.
Philadelphia Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker said she has nothing but respect and admiration for the outgoing commissioner.
“Much like being the mayor of Philadelphia, police commissioners are in a class of their own,” Parker said. “And as it relates to our great city, there is no police commissioner who has ever dealt with the tornado of black swan events that Commissioner Outlaw was forced to reckon with during her tenure.”
Bilal Qayyum, founder and director of the Father’s Day Rally Committee, complimented Outlaw.
“I believe Outlaw really tried her best despite some difficult conditions,” he said. “I’ve seen the homicide rate go up as high as 500 and as low as 200. She did a good job under the circumstances. Homicides are down and shootings are down.”
Qayyum said a lot of that is due to neighborhood organizations with the help of the Police Department.
“She had a good relationship with the people in the streets,” he said. “I don’t think she always got the support that she needed as an outsider. She is not from Philadelphia and she is a Black woman.”
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore-Richardson said Outlaw handled her duties with “grace.”
“As the first Black woman to serve as commissioner in the department’s 226-year history, I’m sure that stepping into this role, in the midst of so many unprecedented challenges, was no easy feat,” she said.
Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP, said she believes Outlaw was committed to making the city safe.
“I would hope with new leadership taking over, they will choose a police commissioner with experience running a large city and with fresh ideas on how to connect with the community and our youth in curbing the violence and destruction of our neighborhoods.”
Commissioner Outlaw did her best to guide the Philadelphia Police Department during turbulent times. We wish her well.
