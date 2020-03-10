Hearing the word “asbestos” brings concern to many people. As a physician who has spent more than 50 years involved with asbestos, I too have concerns. I have tried to put those concerns into action, conducting and publishing about 100 scientific papers and advising government agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the Environmental Protection Agency. I have given advice to asbestos advocacy groups. I have now been asked to serve as a consultant to the School District of Philadelphia.
Asbestos is a term used for two groups of naturally occurring mineral fibers, mined and processed, which were, in the past, put into thousands of products. In our society, everyone has been exposed to asbestos and every American has some asbestos inside them.
Like virtually every human disease, illnesses caused by asbestos are related to dose — the higher the dose, the greater the likelihood of disease. For the cancers related to asbestos, small amounts can do it. For asbestosis, a scarring of the lung, a much higher level is needed, and new cases are rarely seen these days.
There are legitimate concerns regarding asbestos in the schools of Philadelphia, as there are in thousands of buildings throughout America. The mere presence of this material is not the issue, it is when the material is damaged and fibers are released that people may be at risk.
Ideally, there should be no extra asbestos in any settings, including schools. But an industry that kept promoting a product that was known over a century ago to cause disease and cancer since the 1940s has left us a legacy of some 25 million tons of asbestos in buildings, including thousands of school buildings.
Levels in schools are lower, in most cases, than generally occur in many industrial settings, although in my career I have seen especially hazardous situations in some schools outside of Philadelphia. Visiting a number of Philadelphia schools, I am aware of the presence of asbestos in more than 150 schools.
Since 1986 federal regulations require all American schools to survey for asbestos and monitor its conditions every three years. The Philadelphia School District has staff who do this. Clearly, there is a need to monitor and deal with asbestos in all its buildings.
We all breathe asbestos every day in Philadelphia, but like with other daily exposures to cancer-causing agents, we are, from those exposures, highly unlikely to develop disease.
As a physician, if asked what one can do to reduce exposures and the risk of asbestos disease, I have a few thoughts. There is a relationship to smoking and exposure to asbestos in causing lung cancer. For that reason and many others, I advise all patients to totally avoid smoking. I also advise reducing other potential exposures to asbestos from such products as brake shoes and roofing materials.
Also, one can undertake political action. Have legislators locally, statewide and nationally address the problems of asbestos in terms of funding for proper asbestos removal. Worldwide more than 60 countries have banned all uses of asbestos, but most Americans do not realize that asbestos is still legal in our country. There is currently a bill in Congress to ban asbestos, joining not only the world’s other industrialized countries but places like Algeria, Moldova, Oman, Serbia and so many more. Let our politicians know that we in the United States also need to be protected from this material.
How do we deal with the immediate situation? More resources are needed to make schools safer, as recently proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Should all schools be shut down for extended periods to remove asbestos? That seems like a poor tradeoff. It is the school district that must deal with such decision making, but I am ready to advise about the hazards of asbestos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.