Let me begin by saying, as a retired federal prosecutor, I strive to have a modern, mature attitude about sexual assault claims. That is to say, I generally assume from the outset, they are suspect, in keeping with the presumption of innocence.
Claims of abuse, like all other criminal allegations, have to be validated, because the accused is presumed innocent, the complainant has the burden of persuasion. Further investigation and revelations will persuade me of the truthfulness or falsity of any claim.
Regrettably, as an African American, I don’t live in a desegregated society steeped in equality or justice, especially when it comes to matters of race. So I cannot side with those who contend Bill Cosby was properly convicted of sexual assault.
Too frequently my community is reminded of the sexual-assault lies white women have leveled against Black males, young and old. The memory of Emmett Till and others who were beaten and killed because of a white woman’s lie is too ripe in the African-American community.
In my view, white women have squandered their credibility by too frequently falsely accusing Black men with whom they may have had sex or not. Indeed, Ida B. Wells made and won that case here in the United States and abroad at the turn of the 20th Century.
Thus, without definitive evidence of a lack of consent, I am unable to regard the delayed allegations of sexual assault made against Bill Cosby as credible. Of course, white society has never had that kind of disregard for white women, no matter their status, or, conversely, a proper regard for the constitutional rights of Black males when confronted with white females’ claims of sexual assault. Thus, in a word, Bill Cosby’s conviction was, in my opinion, unfair.
And I am surprised by those African-Americans, male and female, who are shocked by and dissatisfied with the reversal of Cosby’s conviction, particularly when they argue he must have sexually assaulted one of the 60-some women who have claimed he assaulted them.
Those claims, piled on Cosby by women who wanted him to advance their entertainment careers, are particularly suspect against the backdrop of the casting-couch culture of the entertainment industry. Why, if they failed to come forward promptly because they feared their claims would jeopardize their entertainment careers, should we not believe their stale claims are suspect.
Those women should not have been allowed to testify against Cosby without at least some physical evidence of the alleged sexual contact — e.g., a semen-stained blue dress — or some credible corroborating evidence of non-consensual sexual contact: a prompt report to a confidant or family member, for example. Their bald assertions simply don’t satisfy the burden of persuasion — that is, a preponderance of the evidence or more likely than not.
I’m sorry, those women who assert Cosby sexually assaulted them have surrendered their credibility with the lapse of time and with it their right to allege an assault against Cosby. But, of course, white society has always credited the sexual assault accusations white women have leveled against Black men, no matter what. Until last week, that tradition continued in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — in what was once a leg of the Underground Railroad — with the trial of Bill Cosby.
I grew up in Chester County, which adjoins Montgomery County in Pennsylvania. In fact, I practiced law in Chester County for about seven years before joining the Office of the U.S. Attorney. I am well-acquainted with Montgomery County’s courts.
Bill Cosby was lynched in Montgomery County: not because its courts or their judges are any more heinous than any other. To the contrary, the county courts there are as normal as any other in southeastern Pennsylvania. But racism — even subtle racism and its traditions — is inherent in our society, to say nothing of its presence in the criminal justice system.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, not an individual (prosecutor), agreed to stop its otherwise fruitless investigation of Cosby and not to prosecute him in exchange for his statement, which the Commonwealth promised not to use against him in a criminal prosecution.
Dismissal of insufficient cases is a regular occurrence in the criminal justice system. What was unusual in Cosby’s situation was the district attorney’s admirable, successful attempt to parlay dismissal of a fruitless investigation and failed prosecution for a level playing field and potential settlement in the complainant’s civil case.
It seems to me the then-Montgomery County district attorney was merely trying to achieve a positive result for the complainant in her civil case, after his case proved worthless. Thus, here, a prosecutor with a deficient case that warranted dismissal after a thorough investigation (without Cosby’s statement about his purchase of drugs and use of them) — I don’t believe those facts have never been in dispute — tried to achieve satisfaction for the complainant.
His promise (offer) not to use Cosby’s statement against him was made in good faith — he testified under oath to that — and Cosby (the only other party to the agreement), in good faith, relied on (accepted) it. Under ordinary contract and constitutional principles, the Commonwealth was estopped from using Cosby’s statement against him. Neither of the legal principles supporting reversal of the Cosby case is a “technicality.” The Fifth Amendment is a bedrock legal rule in our society. Estoppel is as old and widely accepted in our society as the English common law.
Thus, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held, no subsequent prosecutor was at liberty to renege on the Commonwealth‘s earlier promise not use Cosby’s statement against him in a criminal prosecution.
In my view, the Black community should be applauding the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for the justice it did in the Cosby case and championing Bill Cosby, who has been fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.
