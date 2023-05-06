Philadelphia needs to get back on track.
In Cherelle Parker, the editorial board endorses a smart, experienced, tough and compassionate leader with a bold and realistic plan to make Philadelphia safer, cleaner and more affordable for all its residents.
There are several good candidates running for mayor in the Democratic May 16 primary. But what separates Parker from the crowded Democratic field is that she is the most proven leader with the qualifications and vision to make Philadelphia better. She has the track record of actually getting things done that others have only analyzed, protested and complained about.
Parker is the only candidate with experience serving in the General Assembly in Harrisburg and City Council. She has also served as chairwoman of the 16-member board that oversees operations of the bi-state Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA).
Parker grew up in a modest home in West Oak Lane. She is a Lincoln University graduate with a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
Before entering politics, Parker worked as an English teacher and later worked on former Councilmember Marian Tasco’s staff and eventually rose up the ranks to lead the office.
She served as a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 200th District from 2005 until 2015, where she rose to become elected chair of the House delegation in 2011.
Parker has an excellent record of getting things done as a state representative and in City Council where she rose to majority leader.
She has a wide range of legislative victories in Harrisburg and City Hall that has increased funding to public schools, helped retain homeownership and small business development in Philadelphia. Some of her legislative victories include the following:
Secured a dedicated funding source worth tens of millions of dollars annually when the Philadelphia School District was facing funding cuts and nearing a financial collapse that would have included massive teacher cuts, closing schools, merging grades and other austerity measures that would have hurt students in Philadelphia.
Protected long-term homeowners by creating the LOOP program capping how much property taxes can increase. This legislation is especially important for residents whose communities are gentrifying.
Led the way for the city to collect delinquent property taxes from deadbeat property owners generating tens of millions of dollars in additional revenue for schools.
Authored a bill that strengthens victims’ rights by permitting expert testimony regarding victim behavior in cases of sexual assault.
Established a free small business training and technical assistance program called PHL Power Up Your Business.
Pushed in City Council to increase government contracting opportunities for Black and other minority-owned businesses and cleaned up neighborhood commercial corridors across the city.
Council President Darrell Clarke praised her for shepherding legislation that provided tax relief to Philadelphia homeowners.
“It would not have been able to happen, frankly speaking, had she not been able to reach across the aisle,” Clarke said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.
As mayor with executive power, Parker can do even more for the city.
Some of her rivals are offering unrealistic pie-in-the-sky plans. Parker’s plans are both bold and realistic. Her plans to give more people, particularly Black and brown residents access to good-paying jobs in building trade unions, to financially assist low-income families with home repairs and to revitalize commercial corridors.
Parker says increasing public safety will be her top priority.
She plans to implement her comprehensive Neighborhood Policing and Community Safety Plan focused on protecting our families and reducing gun violence across Philadelphia. The plan includes hiring 300 more beat and bike police in every neighborhood, rehiring retired police to fill administrative positions to get more cops on the street. In interviews, Parker said the city also needs more therapists who can work with those traumatized by gun violence.
In an interview with the Tribune, Richardson Dilworth, head of the Department of Politics at the Center for Public Policy at Drexel University, said Parker appears to have the ingredients needed to build the alliances she discusses.
“She is pretty popular with neighborhood corridor folks such as the business improvements districts, and the Economy League. She is very moderate on, but actively supportive of, policing and public safety, and I think basically very pragmatic on policy. She seems to me like someone who has the personality, temperament, experience and networks to build large coalitions.”
Parker has proven she knows how to collaborate and is willing to work with other groups, as she did with Republicans in the General Assembly.
All of the mayoral candidates are concerned with the welfare of this great city and have thoughtful ideas about how to make Philadelphia better.
However, we have concerns about Jeff Brown, a grocer and first-time political candidate. As a grocer, Brown has brought supermarkets in underserved Black and brown neighborhoods and has generated goodwill in the community. But Brown has made several serious missteps during the campaign. The city’s Board of Ethics is pursuing a case against a PAC supporting his bid for mayor and a related nonprofit of illegally coordinating with him. He is cavalier with his language and makes wild statements including calling all the former Councilmembers running for mayor corrupt when there is no evidence of corruption and offensively saying some of them would be lynched by voters. While it’s wrong and unfair to suggest Brown was being racist, his repeated inability to be careful with his language would be a distraction as mayor.
We have concerns about former Councilmember Helen Gym, a passionate activist for education and some other important causes. But Gym proposes lofty plans lacking specifics. The most left leaning of all the candidates, Gym has also been vague on where she stands on key issues, including whether she supports safe injection sites where people are allowed to inject heroin and other harmful illegal drugs with medical supervision. Gym does not clearly explain why she is now against the expansion of charter schools even though she founded one herself.
When Gym criticizes her opponents as only running for a job, while she is leading a movement to change lives she sounds dismissive and arrogant. Her numerous endorsements from Hollywood celebrities and politicians outside the region raises the question of whether she will focus on the city’s concerns or raising her national profile. Her strident uncompromising approach works best on the picket line but not leading the nation’s sixth-largest city.
Parker’s passionate way of speaking rubs some people the wrong way. But she is clear and consistent. She doesn’t waver. She’s a straight shooter.
In a city plagued by violent crime and poverty, Philadelphia needs a leader like Parker who is both tough and compassionate.
Parker can build the coalitions the city needs. She can make significant progress on persistent problems like education, housing and poverty.
Philadelphia requires someone who can take charge right away, with competence and confidence.
Vote Cherelle Parker for mayor.
