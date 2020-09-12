38Esau said to his father, “Have you only one blessing, father? Bless me, me also, father!” And Esau lifted up his voice and wept.
-Genesis 27:38 NRSV
When Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston convened to draft what we now know as the Declaration of Independence from British rule, the American Negro was not included in this declaration.
Despite the fact six years earlier, a Black brother by the name of Crispus Attucks was “the first to defy and first to die” during the American Revolution, America has refused to recognize our contribution to our country.
Indeed, our independence or freedom in America did not come until January 1, 1863 with the Emancipation Proclamation.
For those who lived in places like Texas, the word of freedom did not arrive until June 19, 1865.
Our struggle in America has been one of suffering, but still striving; of denial, but still trying; and of pain, but still pressing on.
And no matter how America tries to deny our contribution to this country, the late prophetic historian Lerone Bennett reminds us in his book, Before the Mayflower, that America would not be what it is today without the Black man and the Black woman.
In a real sense, we are the first patriots.
We are the first defenders of freedom.
We are the first martyrs of liberty.
We are, as one writer has said, the first to “to pour out our blood as a precious libation on the altar of human rights.”
America cannot deny our contribution to this country.
America would not be America without us.
As much as COVID-45, President Donald J. Trump, talks about patriotism and freedom, I have yet to see any evidence that he has shed any blood for this country.
It is easy to be patriotic when your family pulled strings to keep you out of the Vietnam War. It is easy to talk about what you would have done.
When we review the contributions of African Americans to our country, we do not have to talk about what would have done, but what we have already done.
We have already shed our blood. We have already been sacrificed on the altar of freedom.
We have already fought in battles and wars only to discover that there is no reward for us because of the color of our skin.
Langston Hughes, the Harlem Renaissance poet, echoes our pain and our patriotism when he wrote his poem “I, too”:
I, too, sing America.
I am the darker brother.
No matter how America tries to avoid it, we too deserve our fair share in this country.
We too have contributed our blood, sweat, and tears to building this country.
In Genesis 25 and 27, the story of Jacob and Esau is one that resonates with our experience in America.
Like Esau in Genesis 27, we have cried out in anguish asking if there is a blessing for us also. After learning that his brother Jacob had stolen his blessings, Esau asks his father in Genesis 27:38,
“Have you only one blessing, father? Bless me, me also, father!”
When I reflect upon this story of Jacob stealing Esau’s blessing, I cannot help but reflect upon our current status in America, and empathize with this brother Esau.
Like Esau in Genesis, I too ask God the question: Is there a blessing for us also?
Every day in America we struggle. Every day we are judged. Every day we are overlooked.
Every day we are told to wait our turn.
Every day we are profiled because of the color of our skin.
Every day we are reminded that America views us as the least, the unlucky, and the left out.
That’s why November 3rd is the most important election of our lifetimes.
Every day we are seeing the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. American greed and classism is still stealing our blessing.
If you have not already requested your mail-in-ballot, I strongly encourage you to do so today. Simply go to www.votespa.com, request your mail-in-ballot, and ensure it is received by your county election office by October 27, 2020 at 5pm.
We can no longer wait patiently for our blessing. We must demand it!
Those who wait for a blessing never receive it. Those fight and demand it at least die trying!
As always, keep the faith!
