In the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has a strong cash advantage of $5.3 million versus $3 million over his nearest rival, Conor Lamb, a third-term congressman from suburban Pittsburgh.
According to polls, Fetterman is the front runner in the U.S. Senate race.
But while Fetterman is doing well in fundraising and in the polls, he may have a perception problem. He recently “missed an opportunity” to talk to African-American voters by not attending a recent candidate forum hosted by African-American clergy.
Some clergy members who took part in the Senate candidates’ night at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church said they felt snubbed because neither Fetterman nor any of the invited Republicans attended.
Fetterman apologized in a letter to clergy organizers before the event and said his attendance was impossible because he had to preside over the Pennsylvania Senate on the first day of the 2022 session. The state constitution has provisions for the Senate president pro tempore to lead the chamber when the lieutenant governor is absent, and Fetterman has missed sessions before.
Tribune Staff Writer Stephen Williams reports that Black clergy believe Fetterman has other reasons for skipping the forum last month.
Some questioned whether Fetterman might not want to answer questions about an incident in 2013 when he chased down a Black person jogging with his truck and held him at gunpoint. Fetterman has said that he heard gunshots while at home and chased a person down without knowing his race.
No one but Fetterman knows if the incident with the Black jogger was the real reason he did not show up for the candidate forum. If so, it is a strategy that could backfire. While Fetterman may believe he has already addressed the incident, he is now running for a far more powerful office. The sooner Fetterman addresses it the better. The issue should not be avoided. He needs to explain himself.
The Rev. Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Philadelphia said it was a missed opportunity for Fetterman and the Republicans who didn’t show up, because the forum was live-streamed to churches in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
“There were literally thousands of people watching from multiple congregations around the city, and went back and reviewed the recording later,” Tyler said. “It was a missed opportunity for us because we want to know what the candidates are thinking.”
But Tyler said Fetterman has a bigger problem.
“There are a number of issues that arise from this episode and one of the problems for the Fetterman campaign is that there is already a growing narrative that goes back to the incident that’s been well-documented with him and the Black jogger,” Tyler told the Tribune. “If there is already suspicion on the part of the community that race may be an issue and he may not be in touch with the community the way he thinks he is, then this only reinforces that by not showing up.”
The three other main candidates all attended, including Lamb; state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta; and Val Arkoosh, a physician and chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, who was since ended her candidacy. The event was hosted by Enon’s the Rev. Alyn Waller, friends and clergy of the Philadelphia area.
The wide-open race for the battleground-state seat being vacated by two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate contests this year. The Pennsylvania primary election is May 17.
