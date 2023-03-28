Philadelphia’s U.S. attorney met last week with Kensington community groups to discuss the ongoing mediation over a potential site where people can consume heroin, fentanyl and other dangerous drugs under supervision.
U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero called the meeting to hear Kensington residents’ concerns.
The Kensington Independent Community Association opposes a drug injection site in their neighborhood, which has been ravaged by the city’s opioid crisis. Residents fear the mediation between the Department of Justice and nonprofit Safehouse will result in such a site.
The U.S. attorney has heard from Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, who are backing Safehouse, but did not meet last week with state and local lawmakers who oppose the site.
KICA’s president, Marnie Aument-Loughry, said Romero balked when residents brought along state and local lawmakers who opposed the site, reports KYW.
Angel Cruz said it seemed that the mediation is moving toward allowing a site in the city.
“It sounded like this is a done deal,” Cruz said.
In 2019, Romero’s predecessor, William McSwain, sued Safehouse to prevent it from opening an injection site and won. In 2021, Safehouse countersued and mediation has been going on since.
Supporters of injection sites for drug users say the sites are a humane response to the nation’s drug crisis and will reduce deaths from overdose.
Philadelphia has one of the worst overdose problems in the United States.
Injection sites have been growing all over the world in recent years as part of a movement to rethink treatment for people addicted to powerful opioids.
The sites invite those suffering from substance abuse to inject drugs like heroin and fentanyl under the “supervision of trained staff who could reverse an overdose if necessary.”
But injection sites where people can openly use drugs are not the answer. The sites are a defeatist response to the harm that drugs wreak on users and communities.
Like Kensington, the drug injection sites are unfairly imposed on poor neighborhoods and kept out of more affluent areas.
Instead of imposing sites on poor communities, the focus should be on steering users into treatment.
There is no solid evidence that the sites would lead people into treatment. It’s also unclear how the plan will impact drug prevention among minors. What message are we sending to young impressionable minors if the government allows people to openly use drugs?
Before approving another injection site, officials should see hard evidence that these sites have moved drug users into treatment and recovery.
Allowing government-sanctioned sites normalizes serious drug use. Safe injection sites are essentially government-sponsored shooting-up galleries. Encouraging the open use of drugs undermines law and public safety without evidence of discouraging continued abuse.
There are other ways to combat the opioid crisis, such as an increase in rehab and outreach programs and a crackdown on major drug traffickers.
Instead of normalizing drug abuse and putting communities at risk, the city’s lawmakers should reject safe injection sites in favor of increasing rehabilitation centers and other more productive ways of addressing the drug addiction crisis.
