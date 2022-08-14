The FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound was met by many Republican leaders and conservative media with misplaced outrage.
The Republican Party has swiftly lined up behind Trump, echoing his condemnation of the raid.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy accused the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri called the search “an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law.” He also called for Attorney General Merrick Garland’s resignation and the removal of FBI Director Chris Wray.
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said Garland had “weaponized” the Justice Department against his political enemies. “There will be consequences for this,” he warned.
Other Republican leaders have issued a call to “defund the FBI.”
Republican leaders, with some notable exceptions, are rushing to embrace a man who has repeatedly demonstrated that he believes the rules and the law do not apply to him.
Trump is no victim.
Trump backers are making a serious mistake by ignoring and not questioning the potential criminality of how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. A separate grand jury is investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Washington Post reports: “Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation. Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands.”
Despite desperate attempts by Trump and his supporters to portray the search as a “political persecution,” fortunately some Republicans are unwilling to overlook the facts.
FBI Director Chris Wray is a Trump appointee, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, noted that a federal judge had to sign off on the warrant.
“The GOP now fully embraces the notion that Trump should, indeed, be above the law, and that Trump 2.0 will be a bonfire of vengeance,” wrote Republican commentator Charlie Sykes.
Conservative commentator Kevin D. Williamson said: “The FBI’s serving of a search warrant on Donald Trump’s residence is not — in spite of everything being said about it — unprecedented. The FBI serves search warrants on homes all the time. Donald Trump is a former president, not a mystical sacrosanct being.”
Williams added that “if it turns out, in the least surprising political development of the decade, that Donald Trump is a criminal ... then he should be treated like any other criminal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.