Former Philadelphia Phillies star Dick Allen, who was one of Major League Baseball’s most fearsome hitters, died on Monday, Dec. 7. He was 78.
One of the game’s best and most honored players in the 1960s and into the ’70s, Allen nevertheless faced racism early in his career with the Phillies where he played nine of his 15 major league seasons.
Allen died at his home in Wampum, Pa., the same small town near Pittsburgh, where he was born on March 8, 1942.
Allen was signed by the Phillies when he graduated from high school. After playing in the minors, he made his major league debut in early September 1963.
Allen was a sensation from the start. In his rookie season with the Phillies in 1964, Allen was the National League rookie of the year. He went on to become a seven-time All-Star: three with the Phillies, three times with the Chicago White Sox and once with the St. Louis Cardinals. Allen, who hit 351 home runs in his 15 major league seasons, was named the American League’s most valuable player in 1972, with the White Sox.
Allen was the first Black star for the Phillies, but found himself a target of Philadelphia fans in his early years with the team.
The Phillies’ management sought to make amends for the abuse Allen had received from fans in the 1960s. In September the team retired his uniform number 15.
“Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did,” the Phillies said in a statement.
Mike Schmidt, the Phillies’ Hall of Fame third baseman, said in a speech at a team ceremony honoring Allen in September that “Dick was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen.”
“He played in front of home fans that were products of that racist era,” Schmidt continued, and alongside “racist teammates” at a time when there were “different rules for whites and Blacks.”
“Fans threw stuff at him,” he said, “and thus Dick wore a batting helmet throughout the whole game. They yelled degrading racial slurs. They dumped trash in his front yard at his home.”
In his first stint with the Phillies, Allen gained a reputation as a difficult personality. He demanded a trade in June 1969 after the team suspended him for not showing up for a doubleheader against the Mets at Shea Stadium. A month earlier, he had been fined $1,000 for missing a team plane from Philadelphia to St. Louis.
When Allen returned to Philadelphia for his second stint with the team, the atmosphere had changed. A large home crowd welcomed him back on May 14, 1975.
In 1994, Allen was hired by the Phillies as a spring training batting instructor and a community fan representative.
He was invited by the Phillies to throw out the first ball at the opening game of the 2009 National League division series at Citizens Bank Park.
In July 2010, Allen was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. “You see how things turn around?” he said. “You see how rewarding it is? I’m proud of this city. It’s in my heart.”
“I wonder how good I could have been,” Allen wrote in his memoir, “Crash: The Life and Times of Dick Allen” (1989), a collaboration with Tim Whitaker. “It could have been a joy, a celebration. Instead, I played angry. In baseball, if a couple things go wrong for you, and those things get misperceived, or distorted, you get a label. I was labeled an outlaw, and after a while that’s what I became.”
Allen had his No. 15 jersey retired by the Phillies on Sept. 3, 2020. This was the 57th anniversary of his major league debut with the team.
In 2018, he was inducted into the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) “Hall of Game.”
Despite his strong credentials, in 2014, Allen fell one vote short for MLB’s Hall of Fame induction. He is considered a strong candidate in future voting.
Allen will be remembered as one of the greatest baseball players to ever play the game. Hopefully he will soon receive the honor he so well deserves and be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.
