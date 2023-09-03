For decades, nations such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan have proven to be among America’s closest allies in the stand for democracy. While our allies sometimes view Americans as arrogant, the United States is a respected leader of the free world. Recently, American leadership abroad has taken a hit and called into question because politics no longer stops at the water’s edge. What is the lasting impact on America’s standing with its allies after four years of chaos under a Trump presidency and four subsequent criminal indictments? In a 2020 poll conducted in 11 European countries by the European Council on Foreign Relations, 53% of respondents in Germany said they either strongly agreed or agreed that a post-Trump America couldn’t be relied upon.

The Germans were the most distrustful of the future of American political leadership. After the indictment of the former president by a Manhattan grand jury, few foreign leaders offered their initial opinions on the criminal proceeding, but El Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele wasn’t silent. “Sadly, it’ll be very hard for U.S. foreign policy to use arguments such as ‘democracy’ and ‘free and fair elections’ or try to condemn ‘political persecution’ in other countries, from now on,” Bukele said on Twitter. He added, “Imagine if this happened to a leading opposition presidential candidate here in El Salvador.”

David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of the book God Bless Our Divided America. He can be reached at www.davidwmarshallauthor.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.