Climate 2022 Report

A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont., in 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. — AP Photo/David Goldman, File

 David Goldman

The good news is that after nearly half a century, 1.1 degrees centigrade of global heating and countless natural disasters, people for the most part finally accept the basic science of human-caused climate change. The bad news is that they still don’t seem willing to do very much about it.

A new study of TV coverage of the 2021 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found few expressions of doubt about the basic science of anthropogenic global warming — almost all of which were confined to right-wing media such as Fox News. And even Fox has mostly morphed, relative to coverage of previous IPCC reports, from questioning the reality and causes of climate change to doubts about its severity and the need to take action.

Mark Gongloff is a Bloomberg Opinion editor and columnist covering climate change. A former managing editor of Fortune.com, he ran the HuffPost’s business and technology coverage and was a reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal.

