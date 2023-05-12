op-ed blake

Only about 5.7% of physicians in the U.S. identify as Black or African American. According to the American Association of Medical College’s 2019 data, African American, Hispanic/Latinx and Native American/Indigenous populations make up 30% of the U.S. population, but only 8.9% of practicing doctors.

In 2002, the Institute of Medicine issued a landmark report about racial and ethnic inequities in health care. The report defined the need for greater representation in medicine and led to research confirming patients have better health outcomes when they receive care by physicians who look like them or to whom they can relate.

Despite this seminal report, not a lot has changed in 21 years.

Leon McCrea, II MD, MPH, is senior Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Director of the Drexel Pathway to Medical School; Associate Professor of Family Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine; and Founding Member, Delaware DEI Consortium. Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake is the president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation and vice president of Community Affairs for Independence Blue Cross.

