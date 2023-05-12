In 2002, the Institute of Medicine issued a landmark report about racial and ethnic inequities in health care. The report defined the need for greater representation in medicine and led to research confirming patients have better health outcomes when they receive care by physicians who look like them or to whom they can relate.
Despite this seminal report, not a lot has changed in 21 years.
Today, African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and Native American/Indigenous populations make up 30% of the U.S. population, but only 8.9% of practicing doctors. (American Association of Medical Colleges, 2019.) This trend similarly applies to many critical medical sub-specialties and medical school faculty.
Getting to medical school is only part of the problem. People of color who become physicians are nearly 30% more likely to withdraw from residency than their white counterparts. They are also eight times more likely to take extended leaves of absence during their medical training (Journal of the American Medical Association, 2018.)
Philadelphia claims many impressive firsts, including having the nation’s first hospital and oldest medical school. One in six U.S. doctors are trained here. It’s therefore fitting that our city is home to some of the nation’s most impressive work currently underway to advance medical health equity.
A shining example of this work was the Equity in Medical Education Summit held at the National Constitution Center, convened by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation Institute for Health Equity (Institute) and the Delaware Valley Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Consortium. The Consortium is comprised of deans and faculty from seven of the medical, graduate and allied-health schools in the Philadelphia area.
Convening hundreds of regional and national healthcare leaders, doctors, world-renowned researchers and academicians, this unprecedented summit highlighted some of the key barriers to recruiting and retaining people of color in medicine. It also addressed cultural competencies needed in communities.
For example, at Drexel University, we know that many underrepresented and often financially challenged students have the passion and intelligence for medicine, but often get derailed by some of the stringent medical school admissions requirements. Our Pathway to Medical School Program helps them get and stay on track so they can realize their dream, through support such as comprehensive MCAT preparation and longitudinal mentorship.
The Independence Blue Cross Foundation is also deeply invested. Last March, the Foundation announced a $15 million, five-year commitment to create systems-level change in advancing health equity through the Institute. Together, we can make meaningful change through collective action.
Equity in medical education is a complex problem and not one that can be solved easily. But these discussions, and actions, are a vital step in a journey we must take to ensure quality and equitable care for all. Philadelphia has the history, the credentials, and most of all, the passionate health care leaders to make it happen.
Leon McCrea, II MD, MPH, is senior Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Director of the Drexel Pathway to Medical School; Associate Professor of Family Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine; and Founding Member, Delaware DEI Consortium. Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake is the president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation and vice president of Community Affairs for Independence Blue Cross.
