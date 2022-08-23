Nearly 100 shots were fired and five males were wounded, two critically, in a horrific drive-by shooting outside a West Philadelphia recreation center last Tuesday night.
Police said six men opened fire from a white Dodge Durango began shooting around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of North 57th Street, just steps from the Shepard Recreation Center, where dozens of people were gathered outside.
People were playing basketball and just enjoying the summer evening when terrorized by a hail of gunfire that a resident describe as being in a “war zone.”
“The fear that you saw on the kids’ faces was horrible. They were frightened. Six, 7 and 8 years. It felt like we were in a war zone with bombs going off,’ said Nicole Walton, who was at the scene with her 8-year-old son, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Three suspects — Tahmir Pickney, 24; Marlon Spurell, 22; and Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22, of Philadelphia — have all been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and related offenses.
“This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity and this activity will be very vigorously prosecuted by our office,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference near the crime scene.
“Philadelphians refuse to live in fear,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at the press conference.
Krasner and Outlaw were joined by Mayor Jim Kenney and a host of elected officials at the scene of one of the latest shootings in a city where violence has spun out of control.
This past weekend three people were killed and a 7-year-old was injured while inside his home in northwest Philadelphia Saturday night.
Police said the child suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg when shots were fired into a residence on the 200 block of East Collum Street at around 9:25 p.m. The child was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
At least 10 shootings have been reported since Saturday, including fatal shootings in Eastwick and Berks streets, NBC10 reported.
The number of homicides in Philadelphia is on track toward becoming among the highest in police records, passing the grim milestone set last year of 562 homicides in 2021, a 13% increase from 2020. The Philadelphia Police Department reported 350 homicides as of Aug. 21, a 2% increase from 2021.
So far more than 1,500 people in the city have been shot, a higher toll than in the much larger cities of New York and Los Angeles. While gun violence across the country over the past two years has increased, Philadelphia is one of the few major American cities where it’s the worse it has been in decades.
Most of the city’s gun violence victims and suspects are young Black males from poor communities that have suffered from longstanding race-based redlining and disinvestment.
In response to the rise in violence, the city’s budget has allocated more funding toward community-based violence prevention groups, recreation centers and schools.
While social spending is important in addressing some of the root causes of violence, these efforts are long-term investments that will take years before achieving results.
Urgent action is needed now to stop the bloodshed.
Still local leaders cannot become so frustrated and desperate that they embrace unconstitutional and counterproductive solutions that will only alienate people whom investigators need as sources and witnesses.
While preventing gun violence takes more than police, violent crime will not be reduced until police, prosecutors and judges focus their energy and resources on removing repeat violent criminals off the city’s streets.
The city must continue to dedicate more resources in evidence-based proven intervention programs that focus on individuals who are most likely to shoot or be shot and hot spots where shootings are most likely to occur.
Another tactic that could bring more immediate results is the city offer of a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fires a gun and injures someone within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library, which Kenney announced on Thursday after the drive-by shooting outside Shepard Recreation Center.
“Schools, recreation centers and libraries are vital public spaces. They belong to the residents and families who live nearby,” Kenney said in announcing the reward offer.
“Our public spaces must remain safe for our community,” he said. “We hope that this new incentive will not only help us take more perpetrators of violence off the streets but also act as a deterrent for anyone who may consider committing such an unconscionable crime.”
The mayor said residents with information should report it to the police at 215-686-TIPS, and tips can be made anonymously. The new reward amount is in addition to the standing cash reward of up to $20,000 for tips that lead to arrests and convictions following homicides.
More surveillance cameras are also needed to deter crime and help police identify suspects.
Kenney said after the shooting near the rec center that it’s shocking that such violence would hit so close to a facility that should be a haven for young people.
“It is beyond outrageous to me and all of us here that our young people were subject to this heinous act of violence while trying to enjoy themselves at one of our rec centers,” he said. “Those responsible for the violence must and will be held accountable for their dangerous acts.”
At this time, violent criminals are clearly not fearful of arrest and prosecution. They brazenly shoot people in public spaces, sometimes on crowded streets during the day.
The city’s rising gun violence is devastating families and neighborhoods and traumatizing our children.
This lawlessness must end.
Young children should be able to play at the playgrounds or attend after-school programs without the risk of being shot.
Violent criminals must be taken off the streets, ending their reign of terror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.