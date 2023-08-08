The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has effectively ended affirmative action in higher education. — AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

 Patrick Semansky

In two cases challenging the use of race in college admissions, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the educational benefit of racial diversity is no longer what it once called a “compelling interest.”

These decisions effectively end race-conscious college admissions. In my view, as a legal scholar of implicit bias and critical race studies, they do not end discrimination against Asian Americans, which was the advertised goal of the lawsuits.

Jerry Kang of the University of California-Los Angeles wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

