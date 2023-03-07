While hundreds of newspapers stopped running the comic strip “Dilbert” after its creator Scott Adams went on a racist rant against Black Americans, he was supported by one prominent defender — billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter and Tesla.
The comic distributor and newspapers across the country were right to drop Dilbert after Adams said that Black people were “a hate group” and called for racial separation of whites from Blacks.
“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said on his YouTube show.
Newspaper publishers denounced Adams’ comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.
However, Musk came to Adams’s defense, saying “the media is racist” in several tweets.
Musk accused the media of being racist against “whites and Asians,” for which he provided no evidence.
“For a verylong time, U.S. media was racist against nonwhite people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians,” Musk tweeted. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”
By defending a cartoonist’s racist remarks, as well as his provocative style, Musk has undoubtedly made some advertisers question the stability of his leadership as Twitter undergoes layoffs and struggles to lure back advertisers.
Since his takeover of Twitter in October, tweets with racial slurs have soared on Twitter. The Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League said in separate reports released in December that the volume of hate speech on Twitter has grown dramatically under Musk’s ownership.
The Center for Countering Digital Hate said the daily use of the n-word under Musk is triple the 2022 average. The Anti-Defamation League said in its report that its data shows “both an increase in anti-Semitic content on the platform and a decrease in the moderation of anti-Semitic posts.”
“He’s playing a version of fantasy C.E.O. around Twitter, without any real expertise or commitment to dealing with the complications,” said Rashad Robinson, the president of the civil rights organization Color of Change, one of the groups that met with Musk last year to discuss Twitter’s handling of offensive posts.
Jonathan A. Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said that he was “deeply disturbed” by Musk’s comments. “As the prominent leader of a social media platform,” he said, “Musk’s words carry great influence, and he should be condemning bigotry, not defending it.”
Musk met in early November with leaders from several civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, concerned about racially toxic material on the social media platform.
Robinson of Color of Change said Musk had pledged to form a council, which would include leaders of civil rights groups, to help advise Twitter on how to handle controversial content issues. Months later, the council has not materialized.
Musk should be held accountable for defending the bigotry of Scott Adams and allowing it to spread on his social media platform.
