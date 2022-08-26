Between 3:35 and 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, seven people were injured or killed in shootings in four different neighborhoods in Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting underscores the rampant gun violence facing the city this summer.
One of the shootings happened about a half-mile from Shepard Recreation Center, where five people were shot last week.
Police said they found the 31-year-old victim lying face down on the street. Investigators believe the gunman walked right up to him and opened fire after an argument led to a fight.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, police said.
The shootings happened after a weekend of gun violence that left 22 victims, including a 7-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet while playing video games in his home Saturday night.
As of Aug. 23, 352 people have been killed this year in Philadelphia, according to police. Last year, 562 were killed, the deadliest on record.
While the state and federal government play a role in helping to counter the rise in gun violence, local leadership bears the main responsibility for developing solutions to keep Philadelphians safe.
Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner all have plans for reducing gun violence, including Outlaw’s detailed “Crime Prevention & Violence Reduction Action Plan” created in June 2020.
The reality of the situation shows that those plans are not working. At least, not fast enough. Violent crime is trending in the wrong direction. When seven people are shot in just over an hour in different parts of the city, something new has to been done.
Without a change in direction, some residents will resort to taking matters into their own hands by retaliating, increasing the cycle of violence.
Counterproductive, unconstitutional measures are already being proposed by some Democratic and Republican elected officials. Ineffectiveness sometime leads to desperate actions.
It is imperative that our city’s leaders develop more effective strategies to reduce gun violence.
