The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning most abortions in that state to go forward.
The Texas law, which took effect Sept. 1, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant.
Republican governors across the country are expected to seek to adopt Texas draconian law in their states.
In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem wants to pass tougher abortion restrictions.
“Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life (Texas) law in place, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to immediately review the new (Texas) law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest pro life laws on the books in (South Dakota),” Noem said in a statement on social media Sept. 2.
Women in South Dakota are currently barred from terminating a pregnancy after 22 weeks. Noem has previously told the Argus Leader that she wants to ban abortions completely, with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he might support enacting a law that would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, much like the Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect.
In Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law in April a law that is due to take effect Nov. 1. That law would deem performing an abortion to be “unprofessional conduct” and place the doctor’s license in peril if a complaint were made.
Doctors performing abortions also would be required to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and abortions would be banned where cardiac activity is detected in the embryo. Any doctor who performs an abortion after cardiac activity is detected would be committing homicide under the law.
Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions have seen many of their efforts blocked by federal courts. But many are now looking at the Texas law and its unusual approach as a model.
The Texas law authorizes private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in aiding an abortion, including someone who drives a woman to a clinic. The law is being challenged by Planned Parenthood and other groups.
Should Republican governors successfully push through a six-week abortion ban like the one in Texas, more litigation would likely follow.
Planned Parenthood characterizes efforts to move to a six-week abortion ban as a “blatantly unconstitutional attack.”
In Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf would surely veto any attempts by the Republican-controlled legislature to pass legislation similar to the bill approved in Texas.
But Wolf has just 16 months left in office. If Republicans maintain control of the legislature and voters elect a Republican governor, more restrictive abortion laws could follow.
Voters should take into consideration a gubernatorial nominee’s position on abortion when casting their ballot for the next governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.