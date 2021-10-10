The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a deeply disturbing incident captured on a cellphone video in which an officer is seen harassing and bullying a pedestrian.
The six-minute video, which was taken New Year’s Day 2021 and surfaced this past week on numerous social media platforms, is outrageous.
The video shows a white police officer mocking and insulting a Black pedestrian and shining a flashlight in his eyes while calling him “boy” and “homie.”
The officer, Robert Hoover, has been placed on administrative duty while the matter is under investigation, the department said. An Internal Affairs investigation is underway.
“We understand the video circulating has caused anger and disappointment,’ the department said in a tweet. All PPD officers are expected to discharge their duties with honor and integrity.”
The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 5, the union that represents the city’s 6,000 police officers, has not commented.
The FOP should not defend this indefensible behavior. Desk duty will not be enough.
The Philadelphia Police Department should take action to terminate Hoover.
The video was first posted on YouTube on Oct. 2 by LackLuster, a channel used to expose police misconduct.
The video is so appalling it’s almost inconceivable. In the video, Hoover is heard speaking in an aggressive, animated voice accusing the man of “chasing” him around. “I got my camera too. We’ll take selfies,” the officer says. “Come on, homie. Look at me and my homie right here.”
“I’m not your homie, sir,” the man replies before asking Hoover to back up if he is not accusing him of committing a crime.
“You’re not committing a crime. Who said you’re committing a crime?” says Hoover, who does not back up.
When the man tells Hoover he is in the area because he lives there, the officer laughs and says: You don’t live down here. Boy, where you from? Where you from? Cause you ain’t from down here.”
When the man asks for a “white shirt,” a common reference to a department supervisor, Hoover says, “A white shirt! That sounds racist.”
The man insists that Hoover call a sergeant, and the officer responds, “Call what sergeant? A white sergeant?”
At one point, Hoover tells him, “You’re too stupid to insult.”
The Philadelphia Police Department has a well-documented history of racial discrimination and brutality against the city’s Black population.
In 2019, an investigation by the Plain View Project found that more than a dozen Philadelphia Police officers had made racist and violent posts to police social media pages. Among the most egregious social media posts shared by Philadelphia police officers was a meme that read “Death to Islam.” Others referred to Black people as “thugs” and shared homophobic memes that encouraged violence, said then Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Most of those officers later resigned or retired. Some were later reinstated after being fired.
A report published in 2017 by the ACLU of Pennsylvania to the Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania showed that stop-and-frisk in Philadelphia is racially biased and done in an unconstitutional manner.
