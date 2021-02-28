House Democrats on Wednesday reintroduced police reform legislation named in honor of George Floyd, whose death in police custody last year sparked nationwide calls to address police misconduct and racial injustice.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 includes provisions to overhaul qualified immunity for law enforcement, prohibitions on racial profiling on the part of law enforcement and a ban on no-knock warrants in federal drug cases.
It would also ban chokeholds at the federal level and classify them as a civil rights violation, as well as establish a national registry of police misconduct maintained by the Department of Justice.
The House could vote on this proposal as soon as this coming week.
“This legislation addresses police misconduct and excessive force, while creating greater transparency within law enforcement, and grants victims more direct avenues for redress. With this legislation, the federal government demonstrates its commitment to fully reexamining law enforcement practices and building better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect and serve,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement.
George Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died on May 25, 2020, after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck, even as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The gruesome video of Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked a year of national protests in all 50 states and around the world calling for an end to police brutality and a demand for accountability in every sector of law enforcement.
This shined a spotlight on the role of both police in society and systemic racism in the criminal justice system and the nation that many advocates have been urging for decades.
In response, House Democrats had introduced and passed the bill — then titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 — just weeks after Floyd’s death. The legislation, however, was never passed in the Senate.
“Among the powerful reasons Americans were moved to action in the wake of the killing of George Floyd was watching [officer] Derek Chauvin’s reaction to being recorded. He stared at us with his hand in his pocket, believing that nothing was going to happen to him, that he would face neither criminal penalty nor civil liability,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.
While many states and municipalities have passed police reform legislation, the federal government should lead the way in setting standards on justice, policing and safety. Police brutality is a national problem.
“Never again should the world be subject to witnessing what we saw happen to George Floyd in the streets in Minnesota,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.
The legislation is an important step toward holding law enforcement accountable for unconstitutional conduct. Urge Congress to pass this bill.
