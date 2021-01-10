Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that will live in infamy.
This was one of the ugliest days in American history.
On this day, thugs stormed the U.S. Capitol and engaged in a seditious insurrection.
On this day, thugs mistakenly calling themselves patriots climbed the Capitol walls, broke windows and battered their way with metal poles to get in, ransacked the building, broke up a joint session of Congress and violently disrupted the counting of electoral college votes to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump incited this violence and lawlessness. Five people died as the result of the violence that he incited, including a Capitol police officer, who died of injuries he sustained while confronting rioters.
Trump and everyone who participated in the violence and lawlessness must be held accountable.
This act of sedition should have been put down by law enforcement. It wasn’t.
There is no question that if the rioters were predominantly Black they would have been arrested, beaten or shot. There is no question that if the rioters were Black Lives Matter protesters or liberals of any race and ethnicity instead of a crowd of predominantly white male conservatives they would have been treated differently. Instead they were treated with leniency and patience. Police officers took selfies with the rioters and escorted them down the steps of the Capitol after they committed criminal acts.
This cannot stand. If nothing is done, this could happen again.
Thugs must know that if they try to overturn the results of an election through violence they will be dealt with severely.
The rioters must be arrested and prosecuted.
But that is not enough.
The scene in Washington was broadcast all over the world. The United States is now being compared to a “banana republic,” where dictators rule and laws don’t matter.
Trump must be held accountable for inciting this riot, this insurrection.
He was slow and weak in denouncing the violence that he had stoked through his inflammatory rhetoric. Even after the desecration of the seat of our democracy, Trump repeated the lie about the election being stolen.
His supporters in Congress, namely Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri and others, should also be held accountable. They should be formally rebuked in Congress at the very least.
What we saw on Capitol Hill was inevitable.
Trump has been encouraging violence from the beginning. He campaign and his administration were rooted in anger and division.
In 2016, he told a rally that he would “pay the legal fees” of anyone who would “knock the crap out of” a protester.
This is the end result of fours year of provocation.
Since the Nov. 3 election, he has spread unfounded conspiracy theories about the election, and before the rally he urged his mob of loyalists not to show “weakness.”
Congress cannot continue as if the Capitol has not been breached and desecrated.
To do nothing but condemn Trump and his violent thugs with words is not enough.
If he were a decent man, the president would resign immediately. But he is not a decent man, so we don’t expect him to do the right thing.
All legal options must be on the table, including federal prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against the president. There must be consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.