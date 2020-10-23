President Donald Trump is seeking to play down the coronavirus as he seeks a second term.
Trump said people are tired of hearing about the pandemic and he seeks to minimize the threat of the virus that has killed more than 215,000 Americans and complicated his chances of winning another four years in the White House.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is near. We are rounding the turn,” Trump told supporters last Friday at an event in Fort Myers, Florida. “Don’t listen to the cynics and angry partisans and pessimists.”
Trump is playing down the virus as coronavirus infections are spiking in Europe and public health officials are raising alarm that the infection rate in the U.S. is climbing toward a new peak.
Despite his recovery from the coronavirus, Trump has spread misinformation about the virus, undercut the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and returned to shunning mask use.
Olivia Troye, a former aide to the task force who has emerged as a Trump critic, says that doctors spoke to the president about their concerns that the country could face a surge of cases in the fall and winter.
“That’s why it so completely reckless of him, after having COVID himself, to turn around this week and double down on taking the mask off and parading around like it’s not a necessary thing, calling himself immune,” she said. “He’s doubling down on misinformation that has been coming out of his mouth for the entire tenure of this pandemic.”
At his NBC News town hall last week, Trump was asked whether he should have known better than to announce his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with a Rose Garden ceremony and indoor reception where few guests wore masks and social distancing was nonexistent.
He responded by incorrectly citing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study to falsely suggest that mask wearing doesn’t mitigate the spread of the virus. The study did not say that.
After first lady Melania Trump revealed that their son, Barron, had tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump used his child’s health scare and recovery to try to make the case that the virus is no big deal for young people.
“It happens. People have it, and it goes,” Trump said at a rally in Iowa. “Get the kids back to school.”
Trump has repeatedly sought to undermine Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
“He’s a nice guy so I keep him around, right?” Trump said at a rally in North Carolina, adding of the non-partisan Fauci: “He’s a Democrat. ... He’s [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo’s friend.”
While campaigning, Trump and his team often go without masks. He defends his decision to go mask-less by saying that doctors tell him he isn’t shedding virus anymore and he remains “immune” for at least four months.
Public health experts say that by refusing to wear masks, Trump and his advisers are missing an opportunity to model behavior that is essential to keep the rest of America safe.
There is also reported tensions on the task force between Trump’s science adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, who is not an expert in public health or infectious diseases, and the other professional scientists who view Atlas as promoting dangerous theories around “herd immunity” and resisting more aggressive calls for Americans to wear face masks.
The head of the World Health Organization has warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical.”
At a media briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination. Tedros noted that to obtain herd immunity from a highly infectious disease such as measles, for example, about 95% of the population must be immunized.
“Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it,” he said.
