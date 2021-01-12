The Trump administration is considering undoing some significant civil rights protections for minority groups.
The Justice Department has reportedly submitted for White House approval a change to how it enforces Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits recipients of federal funding from discriminating based on race, color or national origin. The regulation covers housing programs, employers, schools, hospitals and other organizations and programs.
Under the change, the Justice Department would no longer enforce the law’s protection in instances where a policy or practice had a “disparate impact” on Blacks or other minority groups.
The Trump administration has argued that the Civil Rights Act only safeguards against intentional acts of discrimination.
However, the disparate impact rule is crucial for showing discrimination because it takes into account patterns of behavior that can appear neutral and compare outcomes for different groups to reveal inequities. These types of cases make up most discrimination in litigation, as businesses and organizations rarely disclose that they are purposely engaging in the practice.
The proposal would eliminate references to policies and practices having “the effect” of subjecting individuals to discrimination.
This 11th-hour move is the latest effort by the Trump administration to pare back civil rights protections for minority and other groups. The administration has curtailed affirmative action policies and reduced government diversity training.
The new amendment would have a profound impact.
For example, the protections against disparate impact were crucial to the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into disproportionate discipline rates among Black and Latino students in schools. The department’s Office for Civil Rights was able to look at policies and take into account harmful outcomes, said Shiwali Patel, senior counsel for the National Women’s Law Center. In several cases, the office found that the schools were disciplining students differently by race.
If the new amendment is put in place it sets up a potential review by a Supreme Court with a conservative majority seen as hostile to civil rights protections. The new attorney general in the incoming Biden administration and the new Democratic-controlled Congress must act swiftly against the proposal.
The Trump administration’s dangerous proposal would gut longstanding civil rights protections for addressing systemic racism in education, housing and other areas.
Disparate impact is a longstanding legal tool necessary for addressing unlawful discriminatory practices, especially those that lie below the surface.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.