President Donald Trump has taken a step toward police reform, but his executive order and Senate Republican proposals are not enough. Congress needs to respond with a broad-scale approach, including eliminating qualified immunity, which would allow those injured by law enforcement personnel to sue for damages.
The president’s executive order and the GOP proposal fall short because the proposals ultimately do not hold officers accountable. Their plan allows too many loopholes and lacks enforcement mechanisms.
Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans, Trump signed an executive order on policing that would encourage better police practices and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.
Trump’s announcement came the day before Senate Republicans unveiled their own package of policing changes on Wednesday. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, led the effort to craft the GOP legislative package, which includes new restrictions on police chokeholds and greater use of police body cameras, among other provisions.
While the order and the Republican lawmakers’ proposal are a step in the right direction they offer only modest changes when more serious mandates are urgently needed.
Trump’s executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use-of-force complaints in their records. It would also give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage co-responder programs, in which social workers join police when they respond to nonviolent calls involving mental health, addiction and homeless issues.
Trump said that, as part of the order, the use of chokeholds would be banned “except if an officer’s life is at risk.” The order would promote certification bodies that train officers in de-escalation techniques and use-of-force standards that prohibit chokeholds ”except in those situations where deadly force is allowed by law,” according to senior administration officials.
Both Democrat and Republican leaders appear in agreement that chokeholds should be banned. The Democrats are proposing a federal plan. The GOP plan does not go that far. Chokeholds are already largely banned in police departments nationwide. Also, the order and GOP proposal do not outline any penalty or proposed punishment on what should happen to police officers who violate the chokehold ban.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York is among those urging Republicans not to settle for minor changes.
“Now is the time to seek bold and broad-scale change,” Schumer said Monday.
He’s right, and Democrats are proposing a broader-scale plan with tougher police reforms that include eliminating qualified immunity. However, the Democrats’ police reform plan is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.
The president’s executive order and the GOP proposal show how quickly the protests have changed the political conversation and pressured Washington to act.
While the “Justice Act” is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years, it is not enough.
Congress should take bipartisan action to address the root causes of the problem — systemic racism within policing — by changing police culture and passing laws that impose serious consequences for police brutality and the use of excessive force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.