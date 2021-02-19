Acquitted by the Senate of inciting last month’s U.S. Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump can and should still be held legally accountable on several charges.
Trump faces multiple ongoing criminal investigations.
In Georgia, the Fulton County district attorney has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the election, including Trump’s phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding that the official find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
In the Jan. 2 call, Trump told Raffensberger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have” to get to erase Biden’s lead, and argued that Raffensberger could alter the results, an assertion the Republican secretary of state firmly rejected.
In New York, Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of his assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain tax benefits. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. continues his own investigation, which has included grand jury testimony.
James’ civil investigation focuses on possible property value manipulation and tax write-offs that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, claimed on millions of dollars in consulting fees it paid, including money that went to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in November 2019 for records pertaining to Trump’s estate north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, after a former lawyer for Trump provided Congress with Trump financial statements that listed the 213-acre property as worth $291 million in 2012 — far higher than the $56.5 million value that a Trump-commissioned appraisal placed on it in 2015.
James is also looking at similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Recently, her office has won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records.
“He didn’t get away with anything — yet,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after the impeachment trial vote. “We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.”
McConnell was wrong to vote to acquit Trump on the grounds the trial was unconstitutional because he is no longer in office. The Senate has previously tried officials after they left office.
In a clear contradiction McConnell insisted, “There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
Trump still faces many lawsuits over the deadly riot that left five people dead and several injured.
Karl Racine, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., has said district prosecutors could charge Trump under local law that criminalizes statements that motivate people to violence.
Trump could also be sued by victims including if he acted while carrying out the duties of president.
The Justice Department could still pursue matters left uncharged in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Mueller’s report included multiple accusations of Trump obstructing justice, including firing FBI Director James Comey over his unwillingness to say Trump was not personally under investigation; pressuring Comey to end an investigation into Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn; and instructing White House counsel Don McGahn to have Mueller removed amid media reports that his team was investigating whether Trump had obstructed justice.
Trump also faces lawsuits brought by two women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct.
Summer Zervos, a restaurateur who worked with Trump as a contestant on “The Apprentice,” came forward during Trump’s 2016 campaign with allegations he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought to talk to him about her career in 2007. Trump denied her allegations and retweeted a message calling her claims “a hoax,” leading Zervos to file the defamation lawsuit against him.
A defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist who accused Trump last year of raping her in the mid-1990s, is on hold as an appeals court weighs Trump’s argument that the U.S. government, rather than Trump as an individual, should be the defendant.
Government lawyers have argued that statements he made about Carroll — including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir — fell within the scope of his work as president because Carroll was, in effect, questioning his fitness to hold public office.
Trump is not out the clear just yet. He can still be held accountable.
