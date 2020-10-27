While the presidential race between President Donald Trump and challenger former Vice President Joe Biden is understandably getting most of the media’s attention, Pennsylvania voters will also elect an attorney general, auditor general, treasurer and state legislators and weigh in on important ballot questions. Our endorsement supporting Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president ran Sunday.
The following is our list of recommended candidates and positions on ballot questions for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3:
Attorney general: Josh Shapiro. In his first term as attorney general, Shapiro has rebuilt the office that was marred by scandal under the former attorney general, Kathleen Kane. Shapiro has been effective in the job and overseen a number of high profile investigations including the investigation that culminated in the August 2018 release of a grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania had sexually abused children over seven decades, and that their higher-ups helped cover it up. He has taken legal action on natural gas drilling abuses, opioid marketing and predatory student loans.
Auditor general: Nina Ahmad. A former deputy mayor for public engagement under Mayor Jim Kenney, Ahmad also is former president of the local branch of the National Organization for Women and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on a national advisory commission. Ahmad said she wants to expand the office’s traditional watchdog role so that it also examines how equitably public money gets distributed.
State treasurer: Joe Torsella has been effective and innovative. In his first term as state treasurer, Torsella’s accomplishments include setting up a scholarship program that begins for children at birth and leading a lawsuit against large Wall Street banks over their bond fees. The lawsuit resulted in a nearly $400 million settlement over the price fixing claims, money that’s being split with other plaintiffs. He has also moved more of the state’s investments into index funds, putting the state on track to save hundreds of millions of dollars in investment fees in the coming decades.
Representative in Congress
2nd District: Brendan F. Boyle
3rd District: Dwight Evans
5th District: Mary Gay Scanlon
Senator in the General Assembly 3rd District: Sharif Street
7th District: Vincent Hughes
Representative in the General Assembly
179th District: Jason Dawkins
180th District: Angel Cruz
181st District: Malcolm Kenyatta
184th District: Elizabeth Fiedler
186th District: Jordan A. Harris
191st District: Joanna E. McClinton
192nd District: Morgan Cephas
195th District: Donna Bullock
198th District: Darisha K. Parker
200th District: Chris Rabb
201st District: Stephen Kinsey
Ballot questionsFour questions will be on the ballot. For each question, you can vote “yes” or “no.”
If you vote “yes” to ballot questions 1, 2 or 3, it means you want to change the City of Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter. The Charter sets the rules for city government.
Ballot Question No. 1
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to call on the Police Department to eliminate the practice of unconstitutional stop and frisk, consistent with judicial precedent, meaning an officer must have reasonable suspicion that a person is engaged in criminal activity in order to stop that person, and, therefore, an officer cannot stop someone unlawfully because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religious affiliation or expression, or other protected characteristic? Vote Yes
Ballot Question No. 2
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of the Victim Advocate to advocate for crime victims and to work with victim-services providers to coordinate, plan, train, educate, and investigate issues relating to crime victims? Vote Yes
Ballot Question No. 3
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of a Citizens Police Oversight Commission, and to authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the Commission? Vote Yes
Ballot Question No. 4
Should the City of Philadelphia borrow ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS ($134,000,000.00) to be spent for and toward capital purposes as follows: Transit; Streets and Sanitation; Municipal Buildings; Parks, Recreation and Museums; and Economic and Community Development? Vote Yes
