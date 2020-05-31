On Tuesday, June 2, Pennsylvania voters will vote in the general primary and special election. Voters will nominate candidates in the Democratic and Republican parties for president of the United States, state attorney general, state auditor general, state treasurer, representatives in Congress, senator in the state General Assembly, representative in the state General Assembly, and delegates to the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention and will approve or oppose ballot questions.
The following are the Tribune’s endorsed candidates and position on ballot questions:
U.S. President
(Democratic):
Joseph R. Biden
The former vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware has the vast political experience and moderate views that should allow him to be able to bring together a winning coalition of Democrats, independents and Republican moderates to beat Donald Trump, a racially divisive and inept president who must be defeated in November. Biden promises to fight to maintain the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which has brought access to health care to more than 20 million Americans.
Statewide offices
Attorney general
(Democratic):
Josh Shapiro
Auditor general
(Democratic):
Nina Ahmad
A former deputy mayor for public engagement under Mayor Jim Kenney, Ahmad also is former president of the local branch of the National Organization for Women and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on a national advisory commission.
State treasurer (Democratic):
Joe Torsella
Member of Congress2nd District (Democratic):
Brendan F. Boyle
3rd District (Democratic):
Dwight Evans
5th District (Democratic):
Mary Gay Scanlon
State senator
1st District (Democratic):
Larry Farnese
3rd District (Democratic):
Sharif Street
7th District (Democratic):
Vincent Hughes
State representative
179th District (Democratic):
Jason Dawkins
181st District (Democratic):
Malcolm Kenyatta
184th District (Democratic):
Elizabeth Fiedler
186th District (Democratic):
Jordan A. Harris
188th District (Democratic):
James R. Roebuck
191st District (Democratic):
Joanna E. McClinton
192nd District (Democratic):
Morgan Cephas
195th District (Democratic):
Donna Bullock
198th District (Democratic):
Darisha K. Parker
Parker’s experienced as public relations professional, businesswoman, community organizer and aide to Rep. Rosita Youngblood should serve her well to get things done in Harrisburg. Parker has worked in constituent services in Youngblood’s office for two years.
200th District (Democratic):
Chris Rabb
201st District (Democratic):
Stephen Kinsey
Ballot Questions
Question No. 1: Proposed Charter Change
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create a Department of Labor, headed by a Cabinet-level Director, to enforce City laws that protect Philadelphia workers; to oversee labor relations, such as collective bargaining, with the City’s unionized workforce; to investigate compliance with worker protections set forth in City contracts; and to manage programs concerning City employees; and to create a Board of Labor Standards to review and adjudicate matters arising from such work?
Vote Yes
Question No. 2: Proposed Charter Change
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise rules pertaining to prohibited activities of appointed City officers and employees, to generally allow such officers and employees to volunteer for state and federal political campaigns outside of work time and without using City resources; to continue to prohibit participation in any political campaign for a City office or Philadelphia-based state office; and to revise penalty provisions pertaining to such restrictions and prohibited activities generally?
Vote No
