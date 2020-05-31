On Tuesday, June 2, Pennsylvania voters will vote in the general primary and special election. Voters will nominate candidates in the Democratic and Republican parties for president of the United States, state attorney general, state auditor general, state treasurer, representatives in Congress, senator in the state General Assembly, representative in the state General Assembly, and delegates to the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention and will approve or oppose ballot questions.

The following are the Tribune’s endorsed candidates and position on ballot questions:

U.S. President

(Democratic):

Joseph R. Biden

The former vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware has the vast political experience and moderate views that should allow him to be able to bring together a winning coalition of Democrats, independents and Republican moderates to beat Donald Trump, a racially divisive and inept president who must be defeated in November. Biden promises to fight to maintain the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which has brought access to health care to more than 20 million Americans.

Statewide offices

Attorney general

(Democratic):

Josh Shapiro

Auditor general

(Democratic):

Nina Ahmad

A former deputy mayor for public engagement under Mayor Jim Kenney, Ahmad also is former president of the local branch of the National Organization for Women and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on a national advisory commission.

State treasurer (Democratic):

Joe Torsella

Member of Congress2nd District (Democratic):

Brendan F. Boyle

3rd District (Democratic):

Dwight Evans

5th District (Democratic):

Mary Gay Scanlon

State senator

1st District (Democratic):

Larry Farnese

3rd District (Democratic):

Sharif Street

7th District (Democratic):

Vincent Hughes

State representative

179th District (Democratic):

Jason Dawkins

181st District (Democratic):

Malcolm Kenyatta

184th District (Democratic):

Elizabeth Fiedler

186th District (Democratic):

Jordan A. Harris

188th District (Democratic):

James R. Roebuck

191st District (Democratic):

Joanna E. McClinton

192nd District (Democratic):

Morgan Cephas

195th District (Democratic):

Donna Bullock

198th District (Democratic):

Darisha K. Parker

Parker’s experienced as public relations professional, businesswoman, community organizer and aide to Rep. Rosita Youngblood should serve her well to get things done in Harrisburg. Parker has worked in constituent services in Youngblood’s office for two years.

200th District (Democratic):

Chris Rabb

201st District (Democratic):

Stephen Kinsey

Ballot Questions

Question No. 1: Proposed Charter Change

Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create a Department of Labor, headed by a Cabinet-level Director, to enforce City laws that protect Philadelphia workers; to oversee labor relations, such as collective bargaining, with the City’s unionized workforce; to investigate compliance with worker protections set forth in City contracts; and to manage programs concerning City employees; and to create a Board of Labor Standards to review and adjudicate matters arising from such work?

Vote Yes

Question No. 2: Proposed Charter Change

Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise rules pertaining to prohibited activities of appointed City officers and employees, to generally allow such officers and employees to volunteer for state and federal political campaigns outside of work time and without using City resources; to continue to prohibit participation in any political campaign for a City office or Philadelphia-based state office; and to revise penalty provisions pertaining to such restrictions and prohibited activities generally?

Vote No

