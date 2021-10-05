At this time during Fire Prevention Week, we honor firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect us every day and reaffirm the importance of fire safety and preparedness.
This year, Fire Prevention Week is focusing on educating ourselves and others about the “sounds of fire safety.”
There are different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will help keep you, your loved ones and neighbors safe. When an alarm makes noises, you must take action.
Whether you are in your home or an office building, have a safety plan and take the proper precautions and measures to help prevent fires as well as stay safe from them.
Fires destroy homes and priceless memories. They can force families into shelters and have financial repercussions for generations. They can lead to the loss of jobs, businesses and communities.
In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and loss of life. Fire safety education isn’t just for children. Everyone is at risk in fires, making it important to take some time every day — not just in October during Fire Prevention Week — to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.
In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the country’s longest-running public health observance.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871. That devastating event killed hundreds and left 100,000 homeless.
President Joe Biden recently acknowledged Fire Prevention Week in a White House proclamation: “I call on all Americans to educate themselves about fire safety, take the appropriate precautions when encountering fires, and honor our courageous firefighters, volunteers, and first responders. I also encourage everyone to install and maintain smoke alarms in their homes — critical elements of fire safety that have helped significantly decrease United States home fire death rates over the past 40 years. By testing alarms every month and replacing them every 10 years, we can be better prepared to respond quickly to fires and prevent tragic loss of life.”
Philadelphia residents can get free smoke alarms or adaptive alarms for the deaf and hard-of-hearing by calling 311. The Philadelphia Fire Department will come and install the alarms.
If your home has a carbon monoxide detector, a continuous set of four loud beeps means there’s carbon monoxide in your home. Get out, call 9-1-1 and stay out! Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause you to lose consciousness.
And specifically for a smoke detector, if you hear a set of three loud beeps that means smoke or fire is nearby ... once again: get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out!
The Philadelphia Fire Department also cautions people that if you hear a single chirp from your smoke detector every 30 or 60 seconds it means the battery is low. Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm must be replaced.
While this can be done at any time of the year, please take heed this October and educate yourself and others about fire safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.