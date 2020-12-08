In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Black-owned businesses are closing at nearly twice the rate of other businesses in the nation, according to a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Black-owned businesses are not alone in facing increased financial hardship because of the pandemic. The pandemic has taken a toll on businesses across the nation.
The coronavirus kept crowds small at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy. In normal times the Friday after Thanksgiving known as Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of people eager to get started on their holiday spending.
The decline in revenue comes after the main federal coronavirus relief program for small businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program, expired in August. Congress has been deadlocked over whether and how to renew it.
Locally, Center City office towers were only 20% occupied in November, according to a report released last week by JLL, a multinational commercial real estate services company.
Black-owned businesses have been especially hard hit.
This is why recent news of efforts to help Black-owned businesses on the local and national levels is encouraging.
On the national level, President-elect Joe Biden’s administration plans to support legislation that would ensure federal agencies advertise with minority-owned businesses.
U.S. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) introduced legislation last year to ensure equitable federal advertising dollars after reviewing a General Accounting Office audit that revealed federal agencies spend very little of their allotted $5 billion advertising budget with Black- and minority-owned companies.
The incoming Biden administration has committed to seeing the legislation through.
Locally, City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker introduced a resolution last week that would declare the end of each workweek in December “Shop Black Business Friday” in the city. Parker said she hoped her resolution would boost sales and jobs at those businesses.
The resolution comes after Visit Philadelphia launched an initiative highlighting Black- and brown-owned small businesses this holiday season. More than 130 businesses are featured at visitphilly.com/buyblackandbrown.
That spotlight could help Black- and Latino-owned businesses whose sales have plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hakim Hopkins, founder of the bookstore Black and Nobel on South Street, welcomes the call to draw more shoppers to Black-owned businesses.
“I love it,” he said. “Of course it’s needed. We want every day to be Black Friday but I’ll settle for every Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.