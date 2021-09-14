As he toured neighborhoods flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, President Joe Biden declared climate change has become “everybody’s crisis,” warning it’s time for America to get serious about the “code red” danger or face ever worse loss of life and property.
“Every part of the country, every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather,” Biden said last week while surveying storm damage in New Jersey and New York.
At least 50 people were killed in six Eastern states as record rainfall overwhelmed rivers and sewer systems. Some people were trapped in flooded basement apartments and cars or were swept away as they tried to escape. The storm also spawned several tornadoes.
More than half of the deaths, 27, were recorded in New Jersey. In New York City, 13 people were killed.
In the region, the storm spawned tornadoes, including one that ripped apart homes in nearby Mullica Hill, in South Jersey.
In Philadelphia, there were no storm-related deaths or missing people reported. However, local officials estimated that full recovery from flooding of the Schuylkill River, which was worse in Manayunk and Center City, will take months. City officials say more than 700 properties were affected by flooding.
Aqua Pennsylvania, which serves an estimated 1 million people in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks Counties, last week urgently asked customers to conserve water in the wake of storm damage that shut down one of the company’s water-treatment plants in Phoenixville.
Nationwide, the storm caused tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including the electrical grid.
The president said the threat from wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding and other extreme weather must be dealt with in ways that will lessen devastating effects of climate change.
“We can’t turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse,” he said. “We don’t have any more time.”
Biden is right.
Scientists say climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather such as large tropical storms and the droughts and heat waves that create conditions for the kind of wildfires that struck Western states. Weather officials report that July was the hottest month ever recorded in 142 years of record keeping.
“The threat is here. It is not getting any better,” Biden said in New York. “The question is, can it get worse. We can stop it from getting worse.”
The natural disasters should push Congress to approve Biden’s plan to spend $1 trillion to fortify infrastructure nationwide, including electrical grids, water and sewer systems, to better defend against extreme weather. The legislation has cleared the Senate and awaits a House vote.
Strict limits on amounts of fossil fuels extracted from the ground are needed to also meet climate goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.
Climate change is real and American and world leaders must address it with a sense of urgency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.