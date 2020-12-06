Americans are being urged to stay home over the upcoming holidays and to consider getting tested before and after if they do decide to travel.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-travel advice is similar to recommendations for Thanksgiving, but many Americans ignored it. Despite pleas from health experts for Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving, nearly 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports the Sunday after the holiday, the largest number since the pandemic gripped the country in March.
Previous holidays including Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day were followed by increases in new cases. David O’Connor, a virologist at the University of Wisconsin who has studied the role of travel in the pandemic, expects the same leading up to Christmas.
With COVID-19 continuing to surge, Americans should heed the advice of the CDC.
The coronavirus has infected more than 13.5 million Americans and killed at least 270,000 since January.
“Cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase,” said Dr. Henry Walke, an official with the CDC.
“The safest thing to do is to postpone holiday travel and stay home,” said Dr. Cindy Friedman, another CDC official. “Travel volume was high over Thanksgiving,’’ and even if small numbers were infected, that could result in ’’hundreds of thousands of new infections.”
“Travel is a door-to-door experience that can spread viruses during the journey and also into communities [where] travelers visit or live,” she added.
For those who decide to travel, COVID-19 tests should be considered one to three days before the trip and again three to five days afterward, the CDC said. The agency also recommended travelers reduce non-essential activities for a full week after they return or for 10 days if not tested afterward. The CDC emphasizes the importance of continuing to follow precautions including masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
The revised quarantine guidance says people who have been in contact with someone infected with the virus can resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result. That’s a change from the 14-day period recommended since the pandemic began.
The change is based on extensive modeling by CDC and others.
