The opioid epidemic has struck small town and big cities, leaving them with overdoses, addiction, homelessness and wrecked families.
More than 500,000 deaths over the last two decades have been linked to opioids in the United States, both prescription and illegal drugs.
Because of the human devastation, thousands of cities across the United States are close to receiving billions of dollars. The $26 billion from three drug distributors and a pharmaceutical manufacturer would address damage wrought by opioids, which the federal government declared in 2017 was a public health emergency.
Under the settlement, the payments would be made over 18 years and are structured so most of the money is intended to fight the crisis.
Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson agreed in July to pay the combined $26 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits. But a lack of participation by states and local jurisdictions could cause defendants to back away from the agreement or eventually reduce the settlement amount.
The settlement requires participating states, counties and cities to drop any lawsuits against the defendants and agree not to sue them in the future for the opioid epidemic.
“There are complex tradeoffs at stake here,” said Caleb Alexander, a drug safety expert at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “On the one hand, the settlement would offer sorely needed funding to scale up treatment and otherwise address the opioid epidemic. But many parties believe the settlement is not enough.”
States, counties and cities face a deadline in three weeks to sign onto the deal but in Pennsylvania disagreements have emerged between state and local government officials.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Stephen A. Zappala Jr., the district attorney for Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, have sued state Attorney General Josh Shapiro to ensure their lawsuits against the drug industry could continue, saying their communities’ shares from the settlement would cover only a fraction of the epidemic’s financial toll.
“We are not going to accept a settlement that is a sellout,” Krasner said.
Shapiro says receiving payouts from the settlement is a sure thing, unlike continuing to pursue lawsuits against the companies. Local governments can opt out and keep suing, he said, but the more that do, the less the state would receive.
The impasse between Shapiro, Krasner and Zappala, all Democrats, needs to be resolved. Their inability to reach an agreement could be costly. It’s time for them to work this out for the good of victims and families devastated by the opioid epidemic.
