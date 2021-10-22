As a woman was being raped on a SEPTA train, riders watched, failed to intervene and did not call 911, SEPTA officials said.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, was charged with rape and related offenses. This is a horrendous crime that reflects the urgent need for better transit safety.
But SEPTA’s narrative that passengers watched the crime and did nothing is false, according to the Delaware County district attorney.
Investigators said in the affidavit that Ngoy sat down next to the woman about a minute after he boarded the train car, shortly after 9:15 p.m. Oct. 13 on a train that was traveling westbound on the Market-Frankford Line toward the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby. The video shows her pushing him away multiple times until he is seen ripping her pants down at about 9:52 p.m.
Officers arrived at the 69th Street terminal on the Market-Frankford Line, the busiest route on SEPTA, around 10 p.m.
A SEPTA employee who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn’t right” with a woman aboard the train.
SEPTA police waiting at the next stop found the woman and arrested Ngoy, who they had pulled off of the woman. She was taken to a hospital.
According to the court documents, the woman told police that Ngoy ignored her pleas to go away.
Ngoy claimed in his statement to police that he knew the victim, but couldn’t remember her name and said the encounter was consensual.
Ngoy, who listed his last address as a homeless shelter, remained in custody on $180,000 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
SEPTA issued a statement calling it a “horrendous criminal act” and urged anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities by calling 911, pressing an emergency button that is on every train car or using the authorities’ emergency safety app.
This is horrific crime on many levels.
It is appalling that a man was emboldened enough to assault a woman openly on public transit. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday.
Were there surveillance cameras on the train and who was monitoring them? This was not a brief encounter. The woman repeatedly tried to push Ngoy away for 40 minutes the woman, according to an affidavit.
It also deeply disturbing that SEPTA may have presented a false narrative that passengers knowingly watched and recorded the crime and did not intervene or call for police assistance.
“I can tell you that people were holding their phone up in the direction of this woman being attacked,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said at the news conference.
But the narrative that passengers watched and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false, said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer during a news conference Thursday.
“There is a narrative out there that people sat on the El train and watched this transpire and took videos for their own gratification. That is simply not true. It did not happen,” said Stollsteimer.
“I saw the video where they talked about these people acting like there was a group of people just callously recording this incident,” Stollsteimer said. “That’s simply just not true, and it’s contradicted by the videotape, the security tape that SEPTA has already provided us.”
Stollsteimer said authorities do have video from one person on the train. He wouldn’t confirm if that was the same person who called police.
In addition, surveillance video shows the train was mostly empty, with a handful of people getting on and off. Stollsteimer said it’s likely those riders didn’t realize what was happening.
The DA stressed that any witness to the attack should share information without fear that they would be charged.
It is inconceivable that a woman was raped on a SEPTA train. It is outrageous that before checking all the facts SEPTA officials gave a false narrative, picked up by media across the world, that a train full of passenger witnessed a rape, recorded it and did nothing to help the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.