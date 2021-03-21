U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn’t concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January, but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters.
“It has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with riots,” Johnson said. “I completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist. It’s not.”
In an interview with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”
“Now, had the tables been turned, and Joe — this is going to get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa, I might have been a little concerned,” Johnson said, referring to far-left-leaning protesters known as anti-fascists who resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.
Johnson choose to ignore the fact that more than 90% of the protests last summer over police brutality and racial injustice were peaceful, according to data from the nonprofit Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
In his effort to take a swipe at protests over racial injustice, Johnson downplays the insurrection at the Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer, and injured 140 other officers. More than 300 Trump supporters have been charged in the storming of the building, including members of far-right extremist groups.
Officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death.
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses. The arrests are the closest federal prosecutors have come to identifying and charging anyone associated with the deaths that happened during and after the riot.
Sicknick died after defending the Capitol against the mob that stormed the building as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win over Donald Trump. It came after Trump urged supporters on the National Mall to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.
FBI Director Christopher Wray accurately labeled the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism” and warned of a rapidly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism.
In his recent testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray warned the threat of violence from white supremacists, militias and other extremists that the FBI says it is prioritizing with the same urgency as the menace of international terrorism organizations.
“Jan. 6 was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and it’s not going away anytime soon,” Wray told lawmakers. “At the FBI, we’ve been sounding the alarm on it for a number of years now.”
The violence at the Capitol makes it clear that law enforcement on all levels must now address homegrown violence by white supremacists and militia groups as seriously as the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by international terrorists.
Lawmakers who make excuses for those who participate in the Capitol mob attack on Jan. 6 are sending the wrong message.
Johnson’s attempt to characterize those who participated in the Jan. 6 riot as patriots is deeply misguided and dangerous.
