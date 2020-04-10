Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential bid on Wednesday.
In his second presidential bid, Sanders was initially the front-runner and appeared to recreate the momentum of his 2016 presidential campaign.
But the democratic socialists couldn’t convert strong support from progressives into a viable path to the nomination, with “electability” fears fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would be palatable to general election voters.
“The path toward victory is virtually impossible,” Sanders told supporters Wednesday. “If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination I would certainly continue the campaign, but it’s just not there.”
Sanders made the right decision for himself, the Democratic Party and the country.
He could not overcome the strong support from African-American voters and the party’s establishment for former Vice President Joe Biden, his main rival.
His decision makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in the general election campaign.
Sanders called Biden a “very decent man” but didn’t offer an explicit endorsement of the former vice president. Sanders said his name would remain on the ballot in states that have not yet held primaries so he can gain more delegates and “exert significant influence” on the Democratic platform.
In the near future, Sanders needs to make a clear and emphatic endorsement of Biden in a show of party unity against Trump.
Trump is already seeking to foment tension among Democrats. He tweeted Wednesday that the party stacked the race against Sanders. The president said the senator’s supporters “should come to the Republican Party.”
Sanders supporters would be making a serious mistake by switching to the Republican Party or to a third party candidate who has no chance of winning.
Despite winning 22 states in 2016, Sanders was unable to win back the supporters who chose him four years ago as an insurgent alternative to Hillary Clinton.
Sanders ran an impressive political campaign. He created a progressive movement that will probably push the Democratic Party more toward his positions, particularly on health care. While it is highly unlikely that his “Medicare for All” proposal would make it to the Democratic Party platform, there will at least be calls for an expansion of the Affordable Care Act.
Fear of Trump’s re-election is what ultimately drove more African-American elderly and moderate voters to Biden.
Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of him selecting another nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court have pushed Democratic voters to make the president’s defeat their top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.