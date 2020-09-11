Today the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the anniversary in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field.
As they visit the Wall of Names to honor the 40 people killed in the crash of United Flight 93, it would be good for the nation if both presidential candidates and their parties put aside politics for one day to honor the victims of Sept. 11.
It is impossible and naive to pretend that we are not in a tense political season. The national conventions have been held, TV commercials are now airing and the early voting phase is getting underway in what could be a close election.
Still, it’s important that Trump and Biden focus mainly on Sept. 11 when the candidates travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, today to commemorate the attacks.
The anniversary of the deadliest attacks on American soil should be a solemn day where politicians put aside politics and emphasize national unity.
Yet we know this is no typical election.
Trump in particular has shown little respect for political norms or calls for unity. It is going to be particularly difficult to put aside politics when both candidates will be in the same town on the same day. It’s unclear if they’ll have any direct interaction.
Still, the event offers an opportunity to highlight the differences in style and policy when it comes to leading the nation’s military. Trump, of course, is still trying to move past the fallout of last week’s explosive report that he made disrespectful comments about fallen soldiers during a 2018 trip abroad. He dismisses it as a “fake story.”
Biden will try to defend himself and his party from the ludicrous charges that the Democratic-led cities will descend into chaos and lawlessness if he is elected.
So while politics will undoubtedly play some role today, we ask that it is done with respect for the victims of Sept. 11 and Americans who lost loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.