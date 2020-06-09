Police unions can be credited with helping officers receive higher pay, better benefits and improved working conditions.
But many of these same unions have also often defended bad police and bad policing. They have often hurt reform efforts.
The widespread civil unrest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has helped to shine a spotlight on police brutality.
There is research to show that police brutality is one of the troubling consequences of police unionization.
After police officers gained access to collective bargaining rights, there was a substantial increase in the killings of civilians — overwhelmingly nonwhite civilians, according to economist Rob Gillezeau. He studies the history of police killings and the protests that often result from them. He and his co-authors, Jamein Cunningham and Donna Feir, have been collecting data on how police unionization has affected police violence against civilians.
Police unions across the country have hurt reform efforts by pushing collective bargaining agreements that make it nearly impossible for departments to punish, much less fire, officers who engage in police brutality and misconduct. These agreements often undermine civilian review boards and police internal affairs departments and prevent police chiefs from providing meaningful oversight, according to civil rights lawyers.
Far too often, police unions are blocking reform and attempts to hold officers accountable.
For example, in 2014 New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo put Eric Garner in a chokehold for selling loose cigarettes. As a result of Pantaleo’s chokehold, Garner died. Garner’s last words were, “I can’t breathe.”
Like the Floyd killing, the incident was also caught on video. A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo, but five years after Garner’s death, he was fired from the force following a police administrative judge’s ruling that the chokehold was, indeed, a violation of department policy.
Yet Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, criticized the city for giving in to “anti-police extremists” and warned that such decisions threatened the ability of city police to do their jobs. “We are urging all New York City police officers to proceed with the utmost caution in this new reality, in which they may be deemed ‘reckless’ just for doing their job,” Lynch said.
The union was essentially saying that officers should not be punished for using prohibited techniques in ways that result in the deaths of nonviolent offenders, because to do so would unduly inhibit police work.
In St. Louis, the city’s top prosecutor, Kimberly Gardner, sued the police union claiming it has tried to obstruct her efforts to reform the force. Black police officers sided with Gardner, saying the department and union has a culture “accepting of racism, discrimination, corruption.”
The Police Union Contract Project, which collects information on police union contracts across the country, says that the agreements are generally designed to make it difficult to hold police accountable. The contracts often prevent officers from being questioned quickly after incidents, and disciplinary measures are often restricted.
As a result of these agreements, cities are forced to shoulder the financial burdens of officer misconduct.
For example, in Philadelphia, according to city financial records, taxpayers have paid at least $5 million — possibly significantly more — to police officers through the oft-criticized arbitration process that reinstates fired cops and allows others to escape lesser punishment imposed by police brass, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in a Sept. 30, 2019, article.
Police unions aren’t the only problem in the criminal justice system. Many other reforms are urgently needed, including demilitarization of police forces and ending qualified immunity for officers. But they have consistently organized resistance to less aggressive policing, in part because of how they perceive the nature of the job.
Police officers should seek to change the culture of their departments from within and oppose union efforts to block reform. Bad officers and bad policing hurt public trust and safety.
In Seattle, the area’s largest labor group says it will expel the Seattle Police Officers Guild later this month unless the union admits that racism is a problem in law enforcement and agrees to address that problem in negotiating its next contract with the city.
When unions fail to reform on their own, local officials should demand significant reforms in contracts between police and the city.
