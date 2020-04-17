As the country battles the spread of the coronavirus some important functions still must go on, including voting and responding to the census.
Which is why in a rare public move, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Sunday released a public service announcement urging the public to take the Census seriously.
The Census Bureau is required by federal statute to send the president the counts that will be used to carve up congressional districts — known as apportionment — and draw state legislative districts by Dec. 31. The new coronavirus spread forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations.
In March, homes across the country began receiving invitations to complete the 2020 census online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.
Households that haven’t responded to the 2020 census online should do so.
Every person who responds to the census now is helping reduce the need for census workers to go door-to-door. Between May 27 and Aug. 14, census takers will interview residents at homes that haven’t responded to the census to help make sure everyone is counted. Everyone can help try to limit that kind of contact as the country battles the spread of the coronavirus.
Although the U.S. is almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus, census officials vowed the job would be completed by the end of the year.
We urge Pennsylvania residents to fill out the once-in-a-decade census forms.
The Constitution requires a census every 10 years to ensure equal representation in the House of Representatives. We must ensure that Pennsylvania does not unnecessarily lose a congressional seat due to an under-count.
Census results are also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts, based on where populations have increased or decreased.
The results will help determine how federal funding is allocated.
“Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions,” according to the U.S. census website. “The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children.
“The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.”
Completing the census requires just a few minutes online, and those sheltering at home have the time. An accurate census count will be crucial to the state and region’s ability to make a strong recovery from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. It’s in everyone’s interest to participate in the census.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday it’s planning to further postpone census field operations until June 1 and to extend counting to Oct. 31, according to an updated schedule. U.S. residents can fill out their census by phone, via mail or online at my2020census.gov.
Remember to complete the 2020 census to ensure that all Americans are counted.
