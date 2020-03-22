“Please guys, now is not the time,” pleads actor Idris Elba. “People need to know facts, need to understand the truth so that they can protect themselves. Stop sending this stuff out. It’s very dangerous for all, not just Black people, but for everyone.”
Responding to a question, Elba explained why he was tested when he wasn’t displaying any symptoms. Elba said he was notified last Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive.
Elba posted a video asking people to stop spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. Strangely enough, some of the misinformation includes the false assertion that Black people cannot get the coronavirus. Elba is Black, as are many others who have the coronavirus. The virus knows no race, gender or nationality.
Awful rumors are being spread about the coronavirus, including who has it and how it’s spread.
If knowledge is power, then misinformation is disempowering.
Spreading myths and misinformation can be harmful.
It can lead to inaction and apathy and people not taking necessary precautionary actions.
Coronavirus conspiracy theories spread panic and dangerous misinformation.
Conspiracy theories can be very harmful for society. Not only can they influence people’s health choices, they can interfere with how different groups relate to each other and increase hostility and violence toward those who are perceived to be “conspiring” against others.
So as well as acting to combat the spread of the coronavirus, governments should also act to stop misinformation and conspiracy theories relating to the virus from getting out of hand.
Don’t accept or spread information to family and friends that comes from unreliable sources on YouTube and other social media.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are the most credible sources on the coronavirus.
We are also a credible source.
The Tribune will provide you with the facts about what the state and local governments and local nonprofits are doing in response to the coronavirus.
As a public service, Tribune is providing a daily newsletter on coronavirus-related news and information. We are providing free access to help inform our readers about the pandemic in the region and across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.