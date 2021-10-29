Philadelphia is a diverse city, where Blacks make up 38% of the population, whites are 34%, Hispanics are 15%, Asians are 8% and other groups make up 4%.
Yet despite those demographics, Philadelphia is still lacking in diversity among its exempt workforce, or non-civil servant employees, according to a new report by the City Controller’s Office.
The controller’s office released its annual review of the diversity of the City of Philadelphia’s exempt workforce in fiscal year 2020 on Oct. 20. The review assessed departmental diversity for the city’s more than 4,800 exempt employees, including new hires and new hires with salaries of at least $90,000. The data breaks down exempt employees by department and race/ethnicity and the department’s representation compared to the city’s demographic breakdown according to Census data. Data was examined separately for departments that fall under Mayor Jim Kenney’s authority and for independent offices.
“After three years of reviewing exempt employee diversity data, my office has found only a slight improvement for departments under the Mayor’s control. Most departments are over-represented with White employees. In total, White representation decreased from 48% in FY18 to 46% in FY20, driven by an increase in Asian hires — the only demographic to see an increase in representation compared to last year,” said City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. “Overall, the City’s exempt workforce is still not diverse enough. The workforce should mirror Philadelphia’s population because every decision made by government has an impact on the lives of our residents.”
Exempt workers in executive positions earning at least $90,000 are less diverse than the overall workforce, according to the report.
Black representation decreased to 36.2%, while Hispanic representation stayed stagnant at 7.4%.
The Kenney administration should look at what the District Attorney’s office is doing right. The District Attorney’s Office has improved its diversity in hiring exempt employees year over year since 2018. In 2020 its representation of diverse employees was 49.1%.
“The trends in new hires our office identified raises questions about whether the City’s diverse hiring guidelines are working as intended,” Rhynhart said.
The Kenney administration must take a closer look at who is doing the hiring and their recruitment efforts. For example, are the people doing the interviews diverse and are they interviewing diverse candidates.
The administration needs to do a better job of identifying the reasons for the lack of diversity among new hires and implement better practices to make the city’s exempt employee workforce more diverse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.