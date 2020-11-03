Pennsylvania is called the Keystone State and its nickname should have special significance on Election Day.
A keystone is defined as the wedge-shaped piece at the crown of an arch that locks the other pieces in place; something on which associated things depend for support and as the most important stone. The word is often used figuratively to mean the most important part of anything.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are counting on winning the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania as the key to winning the presidency. That’s the reason why voters in Pennsylvania cannot turn on their television, radio, computer or smartphone without seeing advertisements from either Trump or Biden or their supporters.
The state’s importance is also why the Trump campaign keeps filing lawsuits challenging Pennsylvania’s rules for mail voting and poll watchers.
The Trump and Biden campaigns and many political observers believe that as Pennsylvania goes, so goes the national election.
The Associated Press reports that “Biden can win an electoral majority most simply by carrying the three states where Trump stunned Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Those states were carried by Democrats for decades before 2016. They would give Biden 279 electoral votes, as long as he wins all the other states in Clinton’s column. Under this scenario, Biden would not need to win any other states Trump won in 2016.”
AP adds that the “fiercest struggle” among the three battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin is in Pennsylvania. “Biden has had a slight advantage in most polls, while some suggest Trump remains within striking distance. Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims some favorite-son status in the state. Trump’s hopes have been boosted by Biden’s recent call for phasing out fossil fuels, though Biden has said he would not ban fracking. If Biden loses Pennsylvania, it would require him to find 11 electoral votes elsewhere.”
Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes. A presidential candidate needs to reach 270 electoral votes to win the White House.
Tonight most of the national media will be looking at voter turnout in Pennsylvania and the exit polls showing voters’ preferences.
If Pennsylvania is important to the election, the state’s largest city, Philadelphia, and the surrounding suburbs are especially important to this election.
In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by fewer than 45,000 votes. In 2020, voters here need to show him the door. His repeated stoking of racial divisions and disregard for science and health guidelines during the pandemic are unacceptable actions by the president who is expected to protect and unite the country.
Trump himself drew attention to Pennsylvania and Philadelphia during a presidential debate when he said “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”
Perhaps for him that maybe true. If voters in the city come out in strong numbers today against Trump, it would be for the good of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the country.
