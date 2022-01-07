In the May 17 primary, Pennsylvania’s voters will pick their party’s nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat.
The May primary and the general election in November for U.S. Senate in the Keystone State will be watched across the nation because Pennsylvania is a battleground state, meaning both Democrats and Republicans can win statewide offices here.
What happens in Pennsylvania has the potential to swing control of our sharply divided Congress.
This is why candidates who attempt to claim the office currently occupied by two-term Sen. Pat Toomey, who has decided not to seek re-election, should be clear on where they stand on the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack.
While Toomey strongly defended Pennsylvania’s vote in the 2020 presidential election, GOP Senate candidates wouldn’t say whether they backed the results, according to an article this week in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
“The Inquirer contacted the five most prominent Republicans declared as Senate candidates or likely to run, asking if they believe President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and if they would have certified Pennsylvania’s election results, as nearly all senators did.
“Only one candidate responded in any way. Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County real estate developer, acknowledged Biden’s victory, as he has multiple times in the past.
“But neither Bartos nor any other candidate commented on whether they would have voted to certify Pennsylvania’s election results — a position taken by Toomey and 91 other senators in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot.”
A year after the Jan. 6 attack, many GOP lawmakers have attempted to minimize the attempts to undermine the 2020 election and the horror of the armed attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This is unacceptable. In upcoming editorial board meetings, in debates and while campaigning for votes, candidates must make their positions clear on where they stand on the 2020 election and the violent response to the election by some Trump supporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.