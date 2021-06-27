Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers are pushing unnecessary election changes based on a lie.
The GOP-dominated state Senate on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to require identification for voters each time they cast a ballot. Currently, only first-time voters and those casting ballots at a new polling precinct are required to show ID.
The strongly partisan vote included all Republicans and a single Democrat voting 30-20 in favor. Constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final approval.
The Republican majority Legislature has increasingly turned to constitutional amendments to avoid having partisan legislation vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
“We should not go down the path of amending our constitution every time we may disagree on a particular issue of policy, and certainly there’s disagreement on this particular issue,” said Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks.
A recent Franklin & Marshall poll found 74% of respondents favored a requirement that all voters show a photo ID, compared with 25% opposed.
This is not a major surprise. Requesting photo ID seems fair and reasonable, but the underlying reasons behind the requirement are not so innocent.
Top Republicans have admitted that the photo ID requirement targets Democratic voters.
In 2012, former Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, said that passing the voter ID law would benefit the GOP politically by helping Republican challenger Mitt Romney in the race against then-President Barack Obama.
Turzai mentioned the law among a laundry list of accomplishments made by the GOP-run legislature.
“Pro-Second Amendment? The Castle Doctrine, it’s done. First pro-life legislation — abortion facility regulations — in 22 years, done. Voter ID, which is gonna allow Governor Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania, done.”
Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, points out that getting proper ID can often be a time-consuming process and have financial costs.
“There is very little evidence of systemic voter fraud in Pennsylvania,” Street said. “We should all be working to try and get as many people to participate in the electoral process as possible.”
Pennsylvania voters currently must provide identification when they register to vote, the first time they vote at a new polling place and when they obtain an absentee or mail-in ballot.
The proposed amendment would have those voting by mail provide “proof of a valid identification with his or her ballot,” but does not provide guidelines on how that would work in practice.
The real issue is that the voter ID provision is part of a package of changes that Republican state lawmakers have been pushing this year in response to their constituents’ displeasure at the result of former President Donald Trump’s failed re-election campaign last fall.
The GOP-dominated House passed an election overhaul bill that, in addition to creating stricter voter ID requirements, also places limits on drop boxes and requires more comprehensive audits of ballots, machines and processes.
Gov. Wolf says he wants election reform, but would veto the elections overhaul bill in its current form.
“The lawmakers behind this bill are the same ones who asked Congress to throw out PA votes and whose lies directly contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Wolf tweeted.
Wolf is right.
Republicans did not like the outcome of the November election. In response to election losses, Republican-controlled state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and other states across the country are seeking to change the rules to discourage Democratic voters and grab power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.