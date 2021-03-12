President Joe Biden delivered his first primetime address to the nation on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Biden noted the sacrifices and losses suffered by Americans during the last 12 months. More than 525,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.
It was March 11, 2020, when the pandemic became fully realized for many Americans and lockdowns began. That’s when the NBA suspended play, and then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation.
The anniversary comes as the Biden administration has bolstered the vaccine supply and some states have begun reopening.
One year later, the administration is now seeking to get more schools reopened as the pandemic continues.
Philadelphia public schools began reopening for in-person learning on Monday for the first time in months. Other public schools have already reopened for in-person learning or will reopen later this month.
The ability of states to reopen schools and ease restrictions will depend on the federal government increasing vaccine supplies.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people can gather with those at low risk for the coronavirus without masks, but should still cover their faces in public.
Under the CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people could gather in groups without masks or social distancing. Vaccinated people could also come together in the same way with people considered at low risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting a healthy child and grandchildren.
The release comes as more than 30 million Americans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations and tens of millions more are expected to reach that milestone this month.
The CDC says people are not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.
The guidance is designed to address the questions of anxious Americans, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.
“With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
During a press briefing Monday, she called the guidance a “first step” toward restoring normalcy in how people come together.
She said more activities would be approved for vaccinated individuals once caseloads and deaths decline.
The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.
The guidance was “welcome news to a nation that is understandably tired of the pandemic and longs to safely resume normal activities,” said Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting director of the CDC.
“I hope that this new guidance provides the momentum for everyone to get vaccinated when they can and gives states the patience to follow the public health roadmap needed to reopen their economies and communities safely,” Besser said in a statement.
But Dr. Leana Wen called the guidance “far too cautious.”
The CDC did not change its recommendations on travel, which discourages unnecessary travel and calls for getting tested within a few days of a trip.
The new guidance also did not address people going to restaurants or other places, even though governors are lifting restrictions on businesses, said Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University who was formerly Baltimore’s health commissioner.
“The CDC is missing a major opportunity to tie vaccination status with reopening guidance. By coming out with such limited guidance, they are missing the window to influence state and national policy,” Wen said in an email.
One year into the pandemic shutdown, Americans must remain patient, continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, frequently wash their hands and follow other public health guidelines.
Hopefully, the vaccines will prevent future deaths, contain the virus and boost the economy to pre-pandemic levels. The nation should begin returning to normalcy as vaccinations ramp up.
