The Pennsylvania primary today is an opportunity for registered Republicans and Democrats to select nominees for the general election that will be held in November.
Voting in the primary will have a lasting impact on our state and local judicial system. Philadelphians will get to weigh in on five courts in today’s primary: the Court of Common Pleas, Municipal Court, Commonwealth Court, Pennsylvania Superior Court and Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Philadelphians will vote in the Democratic primary for district attorney, where incumbent Larry Krasner is being challenged by former homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega, and incumbent City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart is running unopposed in the primary. Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
In Sunday’s edition we provided a detailed explanation for our endorsements for district attorney, city controller and some ballot questions.
The following is a list of our recommendations:
District attorney: Larry Krasner
City controller: Rebecca Rhynhart
The following are endorsements for state and local judicial seats:
Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Maria McLaughlin, Paula Patrick
Superior Court: Timika Lane
Commonwealth Court: Lori A. Dumas, Sierra Street
Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas: Chris Hall, Nick Kamau, Daniel R. Sulman, Mark J. Moore, Wendi Barish, Cateria R. McCabe, Caroline Turner, Tamika Washington
Philadelphia Municipal Court: Greg Yorgey-Girdy
Pennsylvania Ballot Question 1:
Termination or Extension of Disaster Emergency Declarations
Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law and increase the power of the General Assembly to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration — and the powers of Commonwealth agencies to address the disaster regardless of its severity pursuant to that declaration — through passing a concurrent resolution by simple majority, thereby removing the existing check and balance of presenting a resolution to the Governor for approval or disapproval? Vote No.
Pennsylvania Ballot Question 2:
Disaster Emergency Declarations and Management
Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law so that: a disaster emergency declaration will expire automatically after 21 days, regardless of the severity of the emergency, unless the General Assembly takes action to extend the disaster emergency; the Governor may not declare a new disaster emergency to respond to the dangers facing the Commonwealth unless the General Assembly passes a concurrent resolution; the General Assembly enacts new laws for disaster management? Vote No.
Pennsylvania Ballot Question 3:
Prohibition against Denial or Abridgment of Equality of Rights Because of Race or Ethnicity
Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended by adding a new section providing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of an individual’s race or ethnicity? Vote Yes.
Pennsylvania Ballot Question 4:
Making Municipal Fire and Emergency Medical Services Companies Eligible for Loans
Do you favor expanding the use of the indebtedness authorized under the referendum for loans to volunteer fire companies, volunteer ambulance services and volunteer rescue squads under 35 PA.C.S. §7378.1 (related to referendum for additional indebtedness) to include loans to municipal fire departments or companies that provide services through paid personnel and emergency medical services companies for the purpose of establishing and modernizing facilities to house apparatus equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles, and for purchasing apparatus equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles, protective and communications equipment and any other accessory equipment necessary for the proper performance of the duties of the fire companies and emergency medical services companies? Vote Yes.
