Councilman Curtis Jones is right to call on officials and residents to “not regurgitate the problem” around homicides and shootings when he holds a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (today) at the Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, 4701 Lancaster Ave.
Instead, Jones tasked them to “come up with solutions, collaborations” and support those programs already working.
The hearing, held by the council’s Committee on Public Safety which Jones heads, will touch on the efforts of #ManUpPHL, a peer-to-peer mentoring initiative led by WURD Radio host and newspaper columnist Solomon Jones.
At-large Councilman Derek Green, who introduced the resolution calling for the hearing, said gun violence goes beyond policing.
“Too often we talk about these issues in silos, when they’re all interconnected: Poverty, public safety, economic vitality are all tied together,” he said.
Councilwoman Helen Gym added that any solutions must include changes and collaboration between the courts, prosecutors, the Philadelphia Police Department and the school district.
“When it comes to the safety and care of young people, we do not have an anti-violence strategy,” Gym said.
Philadelphia has reported 39 homicides as of last Thursday, up 26% from the same time last year and putting the city on a track to reach 375 murders by year’s end. Last year, Philadelphia had 356 homicides, the highest total since 2007. The number of shooting victims was 120 as of last Tuesday, up 1.7% from the same time last year.
The violent start to 2020 caused City Council members to schedule the hearing on gun violence this week.
The councilmembers are right to call for the hearing, but we urge them to take another step — take a look at what has already worked in other cities in reducing gun violence.
The city is facing a crisis. This is no time to rehash the problems as Councilman Jones said. It is also not time the time to waste time reinventing the wheel. The city’s political and law enforcement leaders must look at success models in other cities and adapt those solutions to Philadelphia.
Larger cities such as New York and Chicago and smaller ones such as New Orleans and Oakland have developed successful strategies to significantly reduce gun violence. While each of these cities has unique programs, they have some commonalities.
The cities that have been the most successful in reducing gun violence have effectively used focused deterrence by targeting repeat violent offenders who are most likely to shoot others and those most likely to be shot to prevent retaliation.
Focused deterrence is reinforced through crackdowns on offenders, or groups of offenders (such as gang members), who continue to commit crimes despite warnings, and rewarding compliance and nonviolent behavior among targeted offenders by providing positive incentives, such as access to social services and job opportunities.
The problem of gun violence is not insurmountable. Other cities have shown that violence can be reduced and lives can be saved in the near-term.
By focusing on problem-oriented policing strategies that target specific criminal behavior committed by a small number of chronic offenders, the city can begin to reduce violence.
