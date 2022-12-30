With more than 100,000 Americans dead to one of our national scourges, it looks like a COVID-19 tally. For some it even looks like the ravages of gun violence — but it isn’t.
That’s how many fatal drug overdoses we had in 2021 in the United States, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drugs killed more than double the number of Americans that guns did, even with homicides and suicides combined. It’s nearly three times the toll claimed by auto accidents. And it is also about one-fourth the U.S. death count from COVID-19 in 2021.
For the U.S., synthetic opioid fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
As we go into a new year, several new laws will go into effect in Pennsylvania that may help curb the drug overdose epidemic.
In January, fentanyl test strips are being decriminalized in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania in a much-needed effort to combat our state’s opioid crisis.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 78% of the 5,343 overdose deaths in Pennsylvania in 2021 involved fentanyl.
“The legalization of fentanyl test strips will undoubtedly help save the lives of Pennsylvanians by reducing drug overdoses,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, acting health secretary and Pennsylvania physician general.
The test strips can be used to determine if drugs or substances contain the dangerous narcotic. Our state lawmakers are moving in the right direction to update a law that had classified the strips as drug paraphernalia and imposed significant penalties for something that many experts say saves lives.
Those who used the test strips faced up to one year in prison and $2,500 in fines.
Fentanyl is increasingly being added to heroin to increase its potency and effect — often without the knowledge of those who use the drugs, then prompting overdoses that can lead to death.
According to data released in October by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, overdoses increased among all racial/ethnic groups in the city in 2021, with a significant rise in overdose deaths among Black Philadelphians. The report also shows that most were unintentional overdose deaths.
The Health Department’s data also shows that Black Philadelphians had the highest increase in reported overdose deaths compared to other racial and ethnic groups.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said, “We are extremely concerned about the continued rise in overdose deaths and ripple effects of these deaths on individuals, families and communities in the city ... with fentanyl contaminating Philadelphia’s entire drug supply, anyone who takes street drugs of any kind is at risk. We are determined to use every strategy available to reverse these trends.”
While legalizing fentanyl test strips is an important step toward reducing illegal drug use, we also need to push our legislators on every level to spend more time, effort and money to discourage drug use.
Our officials need to exhaust all avenues to attack the opioid use epidemic. This includes putting more financial and people resources into the best approaches to fighting drug addiction.
Come 2023 we hope to see this horrible trend of drug overdose deaths in our city, state and nation take a downward turn.
