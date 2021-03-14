Oprah Winfrey’s explosive two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals allegations of racism in Britain’s royal family and British media.
Meghan, who is biracial, said before the couple had their son Archie, there had been “concerns and conversations” between Harry and the family “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
Harry confirmed there was a conversation about “what will the kids look like.” He said he would never reveal who was involved, but Winfrey said he told her it was not his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Meghan also said she was treated differently by the British media compared with Prince William’s wife Catherine, who was also followed closely by the press and even dubbed “Waity Katie” on account of the couple’s long courtship.
“While I imagine that was really hard — and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like — this is not the same,” Meghan said. “And if a member of his family would comfortably say ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude’ — rude and racist are not the same.”
The most disturbing comments in the TV interview came when the former Meghan Markle said isolation and a lack of support from the royal household after her marriage to Prince Harry drove her to thoughts of suicide.
Meghan said her isolation and unhappiness inside the royal family grew so bad that “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”
“And that was a very clear, and real, and frightening, constant thought,” she said.
She said she sought help from the palace’s human resources department, but did not receive it.
“I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere,” she said. “And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”
Meghan’s racism claims did not surprise many Black Britons.
“Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. But they came as no surprise to many Black Britons,” the Associated Press reported.
Black Britons point to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color and the lack of non-white faces at the top of British media and politics, and pervasive racist attitudes.
“This is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race,” historian David Olusoga, who presented the TV series “Black and British: A Forgotten History,” said Tuesday.
Tiwa Adebayo, a communications consultant and journalist, said the couple’s revelations in the interview bore out her worst fears.
“When Meghan joined the royal family, every person of color in the U.K. was worried,” she said. “This is an institution that is rooted in colonialism. It’s based on white supremacy. I mean, for me, it kind of seemed like ‘How could this possibly end well?’
“I expected there to always be that undercurrent of racism,” she added. “But to hear it so outright, it’s really scary. It’s very shocking. And it’s hard to see how the royal family is going to come back from this.”
Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018 was met with excitement by many people across the world. The relationship between a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and a biracial American actress was hailed as evidence that, in modern Britain, skin color and background no longer mattered.
The expectation that the marriage would change a history of racism and colonialism was unrealistic.
Even before the wedding, Harry had complained in 2017 about the “racial undertones” in British media coverage of his then-girlfriend. One tabloid columnist referred to Meghan’s “exotic” DNA. A Daily Mail headline described her Los Angeles roots as “(almost) straight outta Compton” and claimed she came from a “gang-scarred” neighborhood. A TV host described Meghan as “uppity.”
Meghan and Harry cited the intrusive, racist scrutiny of Britain’s tabloid press as a reason for their decision a year ago to give up their jobs as senior royals and move to North America.
The death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis policeman in May 2020 sparked anti-racism protests around the world, including in the United Kingdom.
Large Black Lives Matter protests in cities across the U.K. called on the government and institutions to face up to the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s extensive profits from the slave trade.
The fairy tale image surrounding the wedding at Windsor Castle has now faded. Like the United States and many other countries, Britain still faces an uncomfortable reckoning with race.
