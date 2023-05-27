Black Soldiers Monument

Civil War reenactors march at the start of re-dedication ceremonies for the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Massachusetts Regiment Memorial on June 1, 2022, in Boston. — AP Photo/Steven Senne

 Steven Senne

For many, Memorial Day is the kickoff to summer with barbecues, family time and outdoors fun.

Many never heard the story behind the holiday as detailed by historian David Blight in his 2001 book “Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory.” The book describes how some freed slaves and white missionaries put together a ceremony on May 1, 1865, in Charleston, South Carolina, to honor those lost in the Civil War.

