For many, Memorial Day is the kickoff to summer with barbecues, family time and outdoors fun.
Many never heard the story behind the holiday as detailed by historian David Blight in his 2001 book “Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory.” The book describes how some freed slaves and white missionaries put together a ceremony on May 1, 1865, in Charleston, South Carolina, to honor those lost in the Civil War.
The ceremony was held at a race course where thousands of Union soldiers had been held prisoner and many died. The Black residents of Charleston took special efforts to clean up, organize and decorate the graves of the imprisoned soldiers. They honored their sacrifice with parades because those soldiers gave their lives to destroy slavery.
According to a 2020 Time magazine article, about 10,000 people — mostly Black residents — participated in the May 1 tribute. It says that “starting at 9 a.m., about 3,000 black schoolchildren paraded around the race track holding roses and singing the Union song ‘John Brown’s Body,’ and were followed by adults representing aid societies for freed Black men and women.” The piece then tells how Black pastors gave rousing sermons and led attendees in prayer and in the singing of spirituals before holding picnics in the area.
This commemoration gave birth to what we now celebrate as Memorial Day. Now, the day not only remembers those from the Civil War, in which over 620,000 soldiers died, but those from subsequent wars in which U.S. was involved.
Many authors have detailed the losses of other conflicts and the similarities aren’t in the strategies but in the uncertainties of the future after each one. That is what those of us who are left behind after any war must face.
On Memorial Day, it’s important to not only honor those our country has lost, but also to think about what we can do to make our communities and our nation a better place for our families, neighbors and future generations.
We should honor the sacrifices made to maintain our democracy. If we find something doesn’t work well, we have to work to fix it. We have to speak up, stand up and step up. At the very least, we should help those who are in a position to do so.
Reach out to our leaders — elected and appointed — and encourage them to help people get out of poverty and into situations that could make living a more meaningful experience. That can mean a home, a job, a school, a safe community or even time with your family.
These are not easy times. Philadelphia has been devastated by rising gun violence, mass shootings go on unabated across the nation and deep political divides threaten our democracy.
On this Memorial Day, let’s look at the sacrifices of the men and women who have died in combat for our country and recognize what we have to protect in their honor.
